New Mexico St. 84, Texas-Permian Basin 59

TEXAS-PERMIAN BASIN (0-1)

Howard 3-7 0-0 6, Warren 1-2 0-2 2, Daniels 9-18 1-3 27, Frey 2-5 0-0 5, Jones 2-10 2-4 6, Craddock 4-7 2-4 11, Godwin 0-3 0-0 0, Grimes 1-4 0-0 2, Burrell 0-0 0-0 0, Crippen 0-0 0-0 0, Marzette 0-1 0-0 0, Morehead 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 5-13 59.

NEW MEXICO ST. (11-2)

Avery 8-10 5-7 22, McNair 2-2 0-0 4, Peake 2-4 0-0 5, Allen 5-12 8-9 20, McKinney 0-4 0-1 0, Alok 6-9 1-1 14, Henry 1-5 1-2 4, Cotton 1-4 2-2 5, Williams 4-7 0-0 10, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 17-22 84.

Halftime_New Mexico St. 40-32. 3-Point Goals_Texas-Permian Basin 10-26 (Daniels 8-15, Craddock 1-2, Frey 1-3, Marzette 0-1, Godwin 0-2, Jones 0-3), New Mexico St. 9-29 (Williams 2-4, Allen 2-8, Alok 1-1, Avery 1-3, Peake 1-3, Cotton 1-4, Henry 1-4, McKinney 0-2). Rebounds_Texas-Permian Basin 27 (Daniels 8), New Mexico St. 38 (Allen 9). Assists_Texas-Permian Basin 11 (Jones 8), New Mexico St. 18 (McKinney 4). Total Fouls_Texas-Permian Basin 18, New Mexico St. 13. A_4,315 (12,482).

