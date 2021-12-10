New Oklahoma coach Venables hires Lebby, Roof as assistants

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — New Oklahoma coach Brent Venables hired Jeff Lebby as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Ted Roof as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach on Friday.

No. 14 Oklahoma made the announcement a few days after Venables replaced Lincoln Riley.

Lebby is a former Oklahoma offensive lineman who put together high-scoring units as offensive coordinator at Ole Miss (2020-21) and Central Florida (2019). He was a semifinalist in 2020 for the Broyles Award, which is presented to the nation’s top assistant coach.

“We’re thrilled to welcome to our staff maybe the hottest offensive coordinator in college football,” Venables said in a statement. “The more thoroughly we scouted Jeff, the more we became convinced that he has the character and ability we need and want at OU.”

Lebby was on staff at Baylor from 2008 to 2016. He coached running backs from 2012 to 2016 and was the passing game coordinator and offensive recruiting coordinator for the 2015 and ’16 seasons.

Roof is a former head coach at Duke who won a national championship as defensive coordinator at Auburn in 2010. He was a defensive analyst at Clemson this season after a number of stops around the country.

“Ted is one of the most experienced coordinators and one of the best teachers in all of college football, and he’s done it in some of the premier conferences in the sport – the SEC, Big Ten and ACC,” Venables said.

Venables also announced he is retaining assistants Cale Gundy, Bill Bedenbaugh, DeMarco Murray and Joe Jon Finley. Interim head coach Bob Stoops will coach the Sooners against No. 15 Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.

