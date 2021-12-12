On Air: Federal News Network program
New Orleans 30, N.Y. Jets 9

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 4:10 pm
New Orleans 3 7 3 17 30
N.Y. Jets 0 6 0 3 9

First Quarter

NO_FG Maher 23, 6:37.

Second Quarter

NYJ_FG Pineiro 36, 10:01.

NO_Kamara 16 run (Maher kick), 3:42.

NYJ_FG Pineiro 46, :00.

Third Quarter

NO_FG Maher 31, :58.

Fourth Quarter

NO_FG Maher 37, 12:22.

NO_Hill 2 run (Maher kick), 5:28.

NYJ_FG Pineiro 36, 3:29.

NO_Hill 44 run (Maher kick), 1:07.

NO NYJ
First downs 21 13
Total Net Yards 342 256
Rushes-yards 44-201 17-78
Passing 141 178
Punt Returns 4-54 3-44
Kickoff Returns 0-0 5-139
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 15-21-0 19-42-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-34 3-24
Punts 5-51.6 6-52.167
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-42 5-45
Time of Possession 38:41 6:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 27-120, Hill 11-71, Jones 6-10. N.Y. Jets, Wilson 4-33, Perine 7-28, T.Johnson 6-17.

PASSING_New Orleans, Hill 15-21-0-175. N.Y. Jets, Wilson 19-42-0-202.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Kamara 4-25, Vannett 3-44, Smith 3-33, Callaway 2-34, Jones 1-19, Johnson 1-15, E.Winston 1-5. N.Y. Jets, Berrios 6-52, T.Johnson 4-40, Montgomery 3-36, Crowder 3-19, Griffin 2-28, Cole 1-27.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

