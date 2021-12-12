New Orleans 30, N.Y. Jets 9

|New Orleans
|3
|7
|3
|17
|—
|30
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|6
|0
|3
|—
|9
First Quarter
NO_FG Maher 23, 6:37.
Second Quarter
NYJ_FG Pineiro 36, 10:01.
NO_Kamara 16 run (Maher kick), 3:42.
NYJ_FG Pineiro 46, :00.
Third Quarter
NO_FG Maher 31, :58.
Fourth Quarter
NO_FG Maher 37, 12:22.
NO_Hill 2 run (Maher kick), 5:28.
NYJ_FG Pineiro 36, 3:29.
NO_Hill 44 run (Maher kick), 1:07.
|NO
|NYJ
|First downs
|21
|13
|Total Net Yards
|342
|256
|Rushes-yards
|44-201
|17-78
|Passing
|141
|178
|Punt Returns
|4-54
|3-44
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|5-139
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-21-0
|19-42-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-34
|3-24
|Punts
|5-51.6
|6-52.167
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-42
|5-45
|Time of Possession
|38:41
|6:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 27-120, Hill 11-71, Jones 6-10. N.Y. Jets, Wilson 4-33, Perine 7-28, T.Johnson 6-17.
PASSING_New Orleans, Hill 15-21-0-175. N.Y. Jets, Wilson 19-42-0-202.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Kamara 4-25, Vannett 3-44, Smith 3-33, Callaway 2-34, Jones 1-19, Johnson 1-15, E.Winston 1-5. N.Y. Jets, Berrios 6-52, T.Johnson 4-40, Montgomery 3-36, Crowder 3-19, Griffin 2-28, Cole 1-27.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
