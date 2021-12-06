On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

New York Liberty parts ways with coach Walt Hopkins

The Associated Press
December 6, 2021 1:24 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty and coach Walt Hopkins parted ways Monday, less than two years after he was hired.

“We thank Walt for his spirit & commitment over the last two seasons, in which the team developed 3 WNBA All-Rookie Team members & Rookie of the Year,” the team tweeted.

Hopkins led the Liberty to the playoffs this season after going 2-20 his first year. New York improved to 12-20 this season before losing to Phoenix 83-82 in the opening round of the playoffs on a free throw in the last few seconds.

The 36-year-old Hopkins served as an assistant coach for the Minnesota Lynx before being hired by New York in January 2020.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

New York had the league’s rookie of the year, Michaela Onyenwere, and a solid young core led by Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney and Natasha Howard.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Hybrid Everything: CIOs Can Reinvent...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights