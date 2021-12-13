NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|350
|200
|3-4-0
|6-0-0
|7-1-0
|2-3-0
|3-1-0
|Buffalo
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|363
|229
|3-3-0
|4-3-0
|5-5-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|Miami
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|254
|288
|4-3-0
|2-4-0
|4-5-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|226
|397
|2-5-0
|1-5-0
|3-6-0
|0-4-0
|0-4-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|324
|290
|5-2-0
|4-2-0
|6-3-0
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|Indianapolis
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|371
|283
|3-4-0
|4-2-0
|6-3-0
|1-3-0
|3-2-0
|Houston
|2
|11
|0
|.154
|177
|356
|1-6-0
|1-5-0
|2-7-0
|0-4-0
|2-2-0
|Jacksonville
|2
|11
|0
|.154
|180
|340
|2-5-0
|0-6-0
|2-6-0
|0-5-0
|0-4-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|304
|284
|5-1-0
|3-4-0
|5-5-0
|3-0-0
|1-3-0
|Cincinnati
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|354
|293
|3-4-0
|4-2-0
|5-3-0
|2-3-0
|3-1-0
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|278
|289
|5-2-0
|2-4-0
|4-5-0
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|Pittsburgh
|6
|6
|1
|.500
|272
|322
|4-2-1
|2-4-0
|4-4-0
|2-2-1
|2-2-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|351
|268
|6-2-0
|3-2-0
|4-4-0
|5-0-0
|3-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|351
|336
|4-3-0
|4-2-0
|5-3-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|Denver
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|275
|228
|4-3-0
|3-3-0
|3-5-0
|4-1-0
|1-2-0
|Las Vegas
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|283
|360
|3-4-0
|3-3-0
|4-4-0
|2-3-0
|1-3-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Dallas
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|380
|287
|4-2-0
|5-2-0
|2-3-0
|7-1-0
|3-0-0
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|337
|291
|1-4-0
|5-3-0
|2-3-0
|4-4-0
|0-2-0
|Washington
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|266
|324
|3-4-0
|3-3-0
|1-4-0
|5-3-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|232
|310
|3-3-0
|1-6-0
|1-4-0
|3-5-0
|1-2-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|410
|297
|6-0-0
|4-3-0
|4-0-0
|6-3-0
|2-1-0
|Atlanta
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|245
|353
|1-5-0
|5-2-0
|3-1-0
|3-6-0
|2-3-0
|New Orleans
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|304
|285
|2-4-0
|4-3-0
|2-2-0
|4-5-0
|1-2-0
|Carolina
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|257
|282
|2-5-0
|3-3-0
|2-2-0
|3-6-0
|2-1-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|328
|272
|6-0-0
|4-3-0
|2-1-0
|8-2-0
|3-1-0
|Minnesota
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|344
|333
|4-2-0
|2-5-0
|2-3-0
|4-4-0
|2-1-0
|Chicago
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|231
|332
|2-4-0
|2-5-0
|2-3-0
|2-6-0
|2-2-0
|Detroit
|1
|11
|1
|.115
|213
|354
|1-5-0
|0-6-1
|0-4-1
|1-7-0
|1-4-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|343
|224
|3-2-0
|7-0-0
|4-0-0
|6-2-0
|4-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|336
|270
|4-2-0
|4-2-0
|3-1-0
|5-3-0
|1-2-0
|San Francisco
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|329
|301
|2-4-0
|5-2-0
|2-1-0
|5-5-0
|1-4-0
|Seattle
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|272
|262
|2-4-0
|3-4-0
|3-2-0
|2-6-0
|2-2-0
___
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 36, Pittsburgh 28
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 29, Carolina 21
Cleveland 24, Baltimore 22
Dallas 27, Washington 20
Kansas City 48, Las Vegas 9
New Orleans 30, N.Y. Jets 9
Seattle 33, Houston 13
Tennessee 20, Jacksonville 0
Denver 38, Detroit 10
L.A. Chargers 37, N.Y. Giants 21
San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 23, OT
Tampa Bay 33, Buffalo 27, OT
Green Bay 45, Chicago 30
Open: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia
Monday’s Games
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Las Vegas at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.
New England at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 20
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments