On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
December 13, 2021 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 9 4 0 .692 350 200 3-4-0 6-0-0 7-1-0 2-3-0 3-1-0
Buffalo 7 6 0 .538 363 229 3-3-0 4-3-0 5-5-0 2-1-0 3-1-0
Miami 6 7 0 .462 254 288 4-3-0 2-4-0 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-2-0
N.Y. Jets 3 10 0 .231 226 397 2-5-0 1-5-0 3-6-0 0-4-0 0-4-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 9 4 0 .692 324 290 5-2-0 4-2-0 6-3-0 3-1-0 4-1-0
Indianapolis 7 6 0 .538 371 283 3-4-0 4-2-0 6-3-0 1-3-0 3-2-0
Houston 2 11 0 .154 177 356 1-6-0 1-5-0 2-7-0 0-4-0 2-2-0
Jacksonville 2 11 0 .154 180 340 2-5-0 0-6-0 2-6-0 0-5-0 0-4-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 8 5 0 .615 304 284 5-1-0 3-4-0 5-5-0 3-0-0 1-3-0
Cincinnati 7 6 0 .538 354 293 3-4-0 4-2-0 5-3-0 2-3-0 3-1-0
Cleveland 7 6 0 .538 278 289 5-2-0 2-4-0 4-5-0 3-1-0 2-2-0
Pittsburgh 6 6 1 .500 272 322 4-2-1 2-4-0 4-4-0 2-2-1 2-2-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 351 268 6-2-0 3-2-0 4-4-0 5-0-0 3-1-0
L.A. Chargers 8 5 0 .615 351 336 4-3-0 4-2-0 5-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0
Denver 7 6 0 .538 275 228 4-3-0 3-3-0 3-5-0 4-1-0 1-2-0
Las Vegas 6 7 0 .462 283 360 3-4-0 3-3-0 4-4-0 2-3-0 1-3-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 9 4 0 .692 380 287 4-2-0 5-2-0 2-3-0 7-1-0 3-0-0
Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 337 291 1-4-0 5-3-0 2-3-0 4-4-0 0-2-0
Washington 6 7 0 .462 266 324 3-4-0 3-3-0 1-4-0 5-3-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Giants 4 9 0 .308 232 310 3-3-0 1-6-0 1-4-0 3-5-0 1-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 10 3 0 .769 410 297 6-0-0 4-3-0 4-0-0 6-3-0 2-1-0
Atlanta 6 7 0 .462 245 353 1-5-0 5-2-0 3-1-0 3-6-0 2-3-0
New Orleans 6 7 0 .462 304 285 2-4-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 4-5-0 1-2-0
Carolina 5 8 0 .385 257 282 2-5-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 3-6-0 2-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 328 272 6-0-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 8-2-0 3-1-0
Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 344 333 4-2-0 2-5-0 2-3-0 4-4-0 2-1-0
Chicago 4 9 0 .308 231 332 2-4-0 2-5-0 2-3-0 2-6-0 2-2-0
Detroit 1 11 1 .115 213 354 1-5-0 0-6-1 0-4-1 1-7-0 1-4-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 10 2 0 .833 343 224 3-2-0 7-0-0 4-0-0 6-2-0 4-0-0
L.A. Rams 8 4 0 .667 336 270 4-2-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 5-3-0 1-2-0
San Francisco 7 6 0 .538 329 301 2-4-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 5-5-0 1-4-0
Seattle 5 8 0 .385 272 262 2-4-0 3-4-0 3-2-0 2-6-0 2-2-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 36, Pittsburgh 28

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 29, Carolina 21

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Cleveland 24, Baltimore 22

Dallas 27, Washington 20

Kansas City 48, Las Vegas 9

New Orleans 30, N.Y. Jets 9

Seattle 33, Houston 13

Tennessee 20, Jacksonville 0

Denver 38, Detroit 10

L.A. Chargers 37, N.Y. Giants 21

        Read more: Sports News

San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 23, OT

Tampa Bay 33, Buffalo 27, OT

Green Bay 45, Chicago 30

Open: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia

Monday’s Games

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Las Vegas at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

New England at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 NDIA BI - Introduction to IP in...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hyakuri ATR 2021: Cowboys Touchdown