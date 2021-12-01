NFL Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|336
|190
|Buffalo
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|326
|182
|Miami
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|234
|279
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|199
|334
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|304
|290
|Indianapolis
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|340
|283
|Houston
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|164
|292
|Jacksonville
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|173
|283
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|263
|240
|Cincinnati
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|309
|226
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|1
|.500
|224
|267
|Cleveland
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|254
|267
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|281
|250
|Denver
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|228
|196
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|273
|293
|Las Vegas
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|259
|295
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|326
|250
|Washington
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|229
|282
|Philadelphia
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|304
|273
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|202
|253
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|347
|253
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|199
|302
|New Orleans
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|257
|249
|Carolina
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|236
|253
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|283
|242
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|281
|276
|Chicago
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|179
|254
|Detroit
|0
|10
|1
|.045
|174
|289
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|310
|202
|L.A. Rams
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|299
|263
|San Francisco
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|280
|248
|Seattle
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|209
|226
___
Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Insight by ProPricer: During this exclusive webinar Emily Murphy, partner, CEO of Coaching International and former GSA administrator, and Angela Styles, partner with Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld and former OFPP administrator will discuss what the updates to the mentor-protégé program mean for small and large businesses. In addition, Dr. Sue Coates, adjunct professor of organizational studies at the Anderson School of Management, University of New Mexico will provide an industry perspective.
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay
New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments