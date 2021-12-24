On Air: Cyber Chat
NFL Glance

The Associated Press
December 24, 2021 10:00 am
2 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 5 0 .643 367 227
Buffalo 8 6 0 .571 394 243
Miami 7 7 0 .500 285 312
e-N.Y. Jets 3 11 0 .214 250 428

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 10 5 0 .667 357 326
Indianapolis 8 6 0 .571 398 300
e-Houston 3 11 0 .214 207 372
e-Jacksonville 2 12 0 .143 196 370

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 334 315
Cincinnati 8 6 0 .571 369 303
Pittsburgh 7 6 1 .536 291 335
Cleveland 7 7 0 .500 292 305

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 385 296
L.A. Chargers 8 6 0 .571 379 370
Denver 7 7 0 .500 285 243
Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 299 374

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
x-Dallas 10 4 0 .714 401 293
Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 364 308
Washington 6 8 0 .429 283 351
N.Y. Giants 4 10 0 .286 238 331

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 10 4 0 .714 410 306
New Orleans 7 7 0 .500 313 285
Atlanta 6 8 0 .429 258 384
Carolina 5 9 0 .357 271 313

North

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 359 302
Minnesota 7 7 0 .500 361 342
e-Chicago 4 10 0 .286 240 349
e-Detroit 2 11 1 .179 243 366

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 10 4 0 .714 378 284
L.A. Rams 10 4 0 .714 386 303
San Francisco 8 7 0 .533 377 334
Seattle 5 9 0 .357 282 282

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee 20, San Francisco 17

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Green Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Indianapolis at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Atlanta at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at New England, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Miami at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

