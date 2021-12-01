NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

THURSDAY

DALLAS COWBOYS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — DALLAS: OUT: WR Cedrick Wilson (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Amari Cooper (reserve/covid activation), WR Malik Turner (illness). FULL: DE Tarell Basham (chest), RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), WR CeeDee Lamb (concussion). NEW ORLEANS: OUT: DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring), DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: T Terron Armstead (knee), RB Alvin Kamara (knee), T Ryan Ramczyk (knee). FULL: CB Paulson Adebo (concussion), LB Andrew Dowell (concussion), QB Taysom Hill (foot), RB Mark Ingram (knee).

SUNDAY

ARIZONA CARDINALS at CHICAGO BEARS — ARIZONA: DNP: OL Kelvin Beachum (NIR-resting player), OL Rodney Hudson (NIR-resting player), OL Justin Pugh (calf). LIMITED: WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), QB Kyler Murray (ankle), S James Wiggins (knee). FULL: OL Max Garcia (knee). CHICAGO: DNP: DE Mario Edwards Jr. (ribs), WR Marquise Goodwin (foot/ribs), DT Akiem Hicks (ankle), LB Sam Kamara (concussion), TE Cole Kmet (groin), WR Allen Robinson II (hamstring), LB Roquan Smith (hamstring). LIMITED: QB Justin Fields (ribs). FULL: DB Tashaun Gipson Sr. (chest).

BALTIMORE RAVENS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — BALTIMORE: DNP: CB Anthony Averett (shoulder/ankle), TE Nick Boyle (knee), C Bradley Bozeman (shin laceration), WR Devin Duvernay (thigh), OLB Justin Houston (NIR-resting player), OL Patrick Mekari (ankle), T Cedric Ogbuehi (thign), FB Patrick Ricard (foot/thigh), CB Chris Westry (thigh), CB Tavon Young (illness). LIMITED: WR Miles Boykin (finger), DT Calais Campbell (concussion), LB Patrick Queen (ribs), CB Jimmy Smith (neck). PITTSBURGH: DNP: OL Zach Banner (illness), CB Joe Haden (foot), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/right shoulder), LB Robert Spillane (knee), OL Trai Turner (coaches decision). LIMITED: WR Chase Claypool (toe). FULL: TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion), LS Christian Kuntz (hip).

DENVER BRONCOS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — DENVER: DNP: RB Melvin Gordon III (shoulder/hip), T Calvin Anderson (ankle/knee), TE Eric Saubert (ankle), G Dalton Risner (back), DE Shelby Harris (ankle), CB Ronald Darby (illness). LIMITED: G/C Quinn Meinerz (knee), ILB Baron Browning (back), T Bobby Massie (ankle), S Kareem Jackson (neck), WF Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle). FULL: S Caden Sterns (shoulder), DL Mike Purcell (thumb), QB Teddy Bridgewater (tibia). KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: DNP: CB Rashad Fenton (knee), WR Mecole Hardman (not injury related), WR Tyreek Hill (not injury related – personal matter). LIMITED: T Lucas Niang (ribs). FULL: FB Michael Burton (pectoral), CB Chris Lammons (hip), G Kyle Long (knee), LB Dorian O’Daniel (shoulder), CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at HOUSTON TEXANS — INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: DT DeForest Buckner (knee, foot), TE Jack Doyle (knee), C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Darius Leonard (ankle, wrist), G Quenton Nelson (ankle), S Andrew Sendejo (calf). LIMITED: T Eric Fisher (knee). HOUSTON: DNP: WR Danny Amendola (knee), S Terrence Brooks (hamstring), WR Chris Conley (illness), WR Brandin Cooks (illness), RB David Johnson (illness, thigh), C Justin McCray (concussion), C Cole Toner (illness), DE DeMarcus Walker (hamstring), QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter). LIMITED: DE Jonathan Greenard (foot), DE Jacob Martin (shin).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — JACKSONVILLE: DNP: DT Malcom Brown (toe), CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion), DT Davon Hamilton (knee), LB Myles Jack (knee), LB Damien Wilson (ankle). LIMITED: LB Dakota Allen (shoulder), CB Tyson Campbell (shoulder), RB James Robinson (heel, knee). FULL: P Logan Cooke (left knee). LOS ANGELS RAMS: DNP: RB Darrell Henderson (thigh), CB David Long (illness). LIMITED: WR Odell Beckham (hip), WR Ben Skowronek (back).

LOS ANGLELES CHARGERS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DNP: S Alohi Gilman (quadricep), CB Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion). LIMITED: G Matt Feiler (ankle), DB Trey Marshall (ankle). FULL: CB Tevaughn Campbell (toe), LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (ankle). CINCINNATI: DNP: HB Chris Evans (ankle), C Trey Hopkins (ankle), DE Khalid Kareem (illness), CB Darius Phillips (knee/calf), OT Riley Reiff (ankle), WR Auden Tate (calf), WR Mike Thomas (illness).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at DETROIT LIONS — MINNESOTA: DNP: LB Anthony Barr (knee/hamstring), S Camryn Bynum (ankle), LB Ryan Connelly (quadricep) RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder), T christian Darrisaw (ankle). LIMITED: CB Mackensie Alexander (ribs), CB Bashaud Breeland (groin), LB Eric Kendricks (biceps), DB Sheldon Richardson (knee), LB Nick Vigil (ribs), DT Armon Watts (knee). DETROIT: DNP: OLB Trey Flowers (knee), WR KhaDarel Hodge (illness), CB Bobby Price (shoulder), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder), T Penei Sewell (illness), RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder). LIMITED: WR Trinity Benson (knee), DE Michael Brockers (knee), T Matt Nelson (ankle). FULL: G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (concussion).

NEW YORK GIANTS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — NEW YORK GIANTS: DNP: LB Trent Harris (ankle), FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf), DB Adoree Jackson (quadricep), WR John Ross (illness), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), WR Sterling Shepard (quadricep), TE Kaden Smith (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (oblique/quadricep). LIMITED: QB Daniel Jones (neck). MIAMI: DNP: G/T Jesse Davis (NIR-resting player), CB Trill Williams (hamstring). LIMITED: CB Xavien Howard (NIR-resting player), G Rob Hunt (back), S Brandon Jones (ankle/elbow), CB Byron Jones (NIR-resting player), RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle), LB Jaelan Phillips (hip), TE Adam Shaheen (knee). FULL: S Jevon Holland (ankle), WR Jaylen Waddle (glute), WR Preston Williams (knee).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at NEW YORK JETS — PHILADELPHIA: DNP: DT Fletcher Cox (not injury related – resting player, back), RB Jordan Howard (knee), RB Boston Scott (illness), WR DeVonta Smith (illness). LIMITED: DE Derek Barnett (ribs), LB T.J. Edwards (ankle), QB Jalen Hurts (ankle), DE Tarron Jackson (neck), T Lane Johnson (not injury related – resting player), C Jason Kelce (not injury related – resting player, knee), RB Miles Sanders (ankle), DE Josh Sweat (knee). NEW YORK JETS: DNP: WR Corey Davis (groin), DT Folorunso Fatukasi (back), DT Sheldon Rankins (knee), TE Trevon Wesco (ankle). LIMITED: DE John Franklin-Myers (hip), T Morgan Moses (knee), LB Quincy Williams (calf). FULL: QB Zach Wilson (knee).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: DL Nick Bosa (NIR), LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), CB Davontae Harris (concussion), C Alex Mack (NIR), RB Elijah Mitchell (NIR), WR Deebo Samuel (groin), RB Trey Sermon (ankle), LB Fred Warner (hamstring), T Trent Williams (NIR). LIMITED: RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle), DL Maurice Hurst (calf), DL Kentavius Street (wrist). SEATTLE: DNP: LB Benson Mayowa (knee), G Gabe Jackson (NIR), G Damien Lewis (elbow), T Duane Brown (NIR), T Jamarco Jones (back), CB Tre Brown (knee), WR DK Metcalf (foot), RB Rashaad Penny (hamstring), LB Carlos Dunlop II (NIR). LIMITED: RB Alex Collins (abdomen), RB Travis Homer (calf), SS Jamal Adams (groin), LB Jordyn Brooks (hip), CB D.J.Reed (knee), T Brandon Shell (shoulder). FULL: CB Sidney Jones IV (shoulder), LB Cody Barton (quadricep).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at ATLANTA FALCONS — TAMPA BAY: DNP: WR Antonio Brown (ankle), WR Jaelon Darden (concussion), S Mike Edwards (knee), DE William Gholston (wrist), G Aaron Stinnie (knee). LIMITED: G Ali Marpet (abdomen), DT Vita Vea (knee), LB Devin White (quadricep). FULL: CB Jamel Dean (shoulder), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder). ATLANTA: DNP: DE Jonathan Bullard (ankle), DT Grady Jarrett (not injury related – resting player), RB Cordarrelle Patterson (not injury related – resting player). FULL: LB Deion Jones (shoulder), CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring).

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — WASHINGTON: DNP: S Landon Collins (foot), C Tyler Larsen (knee), RB J.D. McKissic (concussion), G Wes Schweitzer (ankle), CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion). LIMITED: RB Antonio Gibson (shin), WR Curtis Samuel (groin), G Brandon Scherff (knee), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (hip), TE Logan Thomas (hamstring). LAS VEGAS: DNP: DE Carl Nassib (knee), LB Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring), TE Darren Waller (back, knee). LIMITED: WR DeSean Jackson (calf), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle), CB Keisean Nixon (ankle). FULL: CB Brandon Facyson (concussion), DT Johnathan Hankins (shoulder), WR Zay Jones (shoulder), LB Marquel Lee (ankle), G John Simpson (ribs, knee).

