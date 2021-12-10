NFL Injury Report

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):
|SUNDAY
ATLANTA FALCONS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — ATLANTA: QUESTIONABLE: S Richie Grant (ankle), LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji (ankle). DNP: RB Wayne Gallman (illness), G Chris Lindstrom (NIR-personal matter). FULL: DE Jonathan Bullard (ankle), CB Fabian Moreau (hamstring). CAROLINA: OUT: G Michael Jordan (hamstring), G John Miller (ankle). DNP: CB Rashaan Melvin (NIR-personal).
BALTIMORE RAVENS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — BALTIMORE: OUT: OL Patrick Mekari (hand). DOUBTFUL: WR MileS Boykin (finger). QUESTIONABLE: CB Anthony Averett (knee), TE Nick Boyle (illness, knee), S Anthony Levine (knee), FB Patrick Ricard (back), S Brandon Stephens (shoulder), CB Chris Westry (thigh). DNP: CB Jimmy Smith (NIR-resting player). FULL: CB Anthony Averett (knee), DE Calais Campbell (illness), LB Jaylon Ferguson (illness), CB Kevon Seymour (illness), S Brandon Stephens (shoulder), CB Chris Westry (thigh). CLEVELAND: DNP: TE Harrison Bryant (ankle), WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion). LIMITED: DT Jordan Elliot (knee), S Ronnie Harrison (ankle), DT Malik Jackson (knee), WR Jarvis Landry (knee), C J.C. Tretter (knee). FULL: QB Baker Mayfield (foot/left shoulder), CB Greg Newsome (head), LB Sione Takitaki (shoulder).
BUFFALO BILLS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — BUFFALO: OUT: DT Star Lotulelei (toe), TE Tommy Sweeney (hip). QUESTIONABLE: FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle), DE Efe Obada (hip). DNP: WR Emmanuel Sanders (NIR-personal). FULL: FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle), DE Efe Obada (hip), DT Ed Oliver (chest). TAMPA BAY: OUT: S Jordan Whitehead (calf). QUESTIONABLE: WR Jaelon Darden (concussion), CB Jamel Dean (concussion), DE William Gholston (wrist, knee), C Ryan Jensen (ankle). DNP: TE Rob Gronkowski (NIR-resting player), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder), DT Ndamukong Suh (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: C Ryan Jensen (ankle), DT Vita Vea (knee). FULL: WR Jaelon Darden (concussion), CB Jamel Dean (concussion), G Ali Marpet (abdomen).
CHICAGO BEARS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — CHICAGO: OUT: LB Cassius Marsh (knee). Doubtful: QB Andy Dalton (left hand), WR Marquise Goodwin (foot). QUESTIONABLE: DE Mario Edwards Jr. (ribs), DT Akiem Hicks (ankle). FULL: LB Trevis Gipson (illness), TE Jimmy Graham (NIR-resting player), RB David Montgomery (shoulder/groin/glute), K Cairo Santos (illness), LB Christian Jones (back), WR Allen Robinson II (hamstring), RB Damien Williams (calf), DB Teez Tabor (illness), DL Angelo Blackson (knee). GREEN BAY: OUT: T David Bakhtiari (knee), WR Randall Cobb (core). QUESTIONABLE: LB De’Vondre Campbell (illness). LIMITED: WR Davante Adams (hamstring), QB Aaron Rodgers (toe), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back). FULL: CB Kevin King (hip/knee), WR Malik Taylor (abdomen), TE Mercedes Lewis (NIR-resting player).
DALLAS COWBOYS at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — DALLAS: QUESTIONABLE: RB Tony Pollard (foot). LIMITED: LB Micah Parsons (hip). FULL: RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), TE Sean McKeon (neck), WR Cedrick Wilson (ankle). WASHINGTON: OUT: LB Jordan Kunaszyk (hamstring), G Wes Schweitzer (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: S Landon Collins (foot), LB Jamin Davis (concussion), RB J.D. McKissic (concussion), WR Curtis Samuel (groin). LIMITED: DT Jonathan Allen (groin). FULL: LB Jamin Davis (concussion), C Tyler Larsen (knee), G Brandon Scherff (knee), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (hip).
DETROIT LIONS at DENVER BRONCOS — DETROIT: OUT: LB Julian Okwara (ankle), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder), RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder). DOUBTFUL: TE T.J. Hockenson (hand). QUESTIONABLE: DE Michael Brockers (knee, illness), LB Austin Bryant (shoulder), LB Charles Harris (illness), G Jonah Jackson (illness), DT Alim McNeill (illness), T Matt Nelson (ankle), DE Levi Onwuzurike (illness), K Riley Patterson (illness), DT John Penisini (illness), T Penei Sewell (illness, shoulder), G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (illness), DE Nicholas Williams (illness). FULL: LB Rashod Berry (NIR-coaching decision), T Taylor Decker (NIR-coaching decision), QB Jared Goff (illness), T Will Holden (NIR-coaching decision), RB Jermar Jefferson (illness), G Tommy Kraemer (NIR-coaching decision), LB Jessie Lemonier (NIR-coaching decision). DENVER: LIMITED: LB Bradley Chubb (shoulder, ankle), RB Melvin Gordon (hip), DE Shelby Harris (ankle). FULL: TE Andrew Beck (elbow), QB Teddy Bridgewater (tibia), CB Mike Ford (knee), T Bobby Massie (ankle), DT Mike Purcell (thumb), LB Malik Reed (wrist), S Caden Sterns (shoulder).
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at TENNESSEE TITANS — JACKSONVILLE: OUT: C Brandon Linder (back). FULL: DE Josh Allen (shoulder), T Ben Bartch (back), DT Malcom Brown (toe), CB Tyson Campbell (groin), CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion), LB Myles Jack (knee), WR Marvin Jones (not injury related – resting player), CB Nevin Lawson (foot), DE Lerentee McCray (illness), G Andrew Norwell (not injury related – resting player), RB James Robinson (heel, knee). TENNESSEE: OUT: LB Zach Cunningham (not injury related), TE Tommy Hudson (ankle), CB Janoris Jenkins (ankle), LB David Long (hamstring), DT Teair Tart (ankle). LIMITED: LB Harold Landry (hamstring). FULL: LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (hamstring), DE Denico Autry (knee), LB Jayon Brown (quadricep), G Nate Davis (concussion), LB Rashaan Evans (ankle), CB Greg Mabin (ankle), RB Jeremy McNichols (concussion), CB Elijah Molden (hip).
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — LAS VEGAS: OUT: DE Carl Nassib (knee), LB Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring), TE Darren Waller (knee, back). DOUBTFUL: LB Denzel Perryman (ankle). LIMITED: DT Quinton Jefferson (back), LB Marquel Lee (ribs). FULL: S Johnathan Abram (thumb), DT Johnathan Hankins (groin), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), LB Cory Littleton (shoulder), DE Yannick Ngakoue (not injury related – resting player), FB Sutton Smith (quadricep, ankle). KANSAS CITY: OUT: CB Chris Lammons (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: CB Rashad Fenton (knee), T Lucas Niang (ribs). FULL: FB Michael Burton (pectoral), CB Mike Hughes (calf), DT Chris Jones (calf), S Juan Thornhill (glute).
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at NEW YORK JETS — NEW ORLEANS: OUT: LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring), T Ryan Ramczyk (knee), LB Pete Werner (elbow). QUESTIONABLE: WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (hamstring). LIMITED: T Terron Armstead (knee), DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring). FULL: QB Taysom Hill (right finger), RB Alvin Kamara (knee). NEW YORK JETS: OUT: CB Michael Carter (concussion), RB Tevin Coleman (concussion), TE Trevon Wesco (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), DE John Franklin-Myers (hip), TE Ryan Griffin (knee, ankle), WR Elijah Moore (quadricep), LB C.J. Mosley (back), DT Sheldon Rankins (knee). FULL: DE John Franklin-Myers (hip), TE Ryan Griffin (knee, ankle), LB C.J. Mosley (back), LB Hamsah Nasirildeen (knee), DT Sheldon Rankins (knee), QB Zach Wilson (knee).
NEW YORK GIANTS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — NEW YORK GIANTS: OUT: DB Adoree Jackson (quadricep) WR Kadarius Toney (oblique), QB Daniel Jones (neck). QUESTIONABLE: QB Mike Glennon (concussion), WR Kenny Golladay (rib), WR Sterling Shepard (quadricep), DL Danny Shelton (calf). LIMITED: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle). LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: OUT: OLB Kyler Fackrell (knee), S Alohi Gilman (quadricep), CB Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion). FULL: RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), G Matt Feiler (ankle), DL Linval Joseph (shoulder), C Corey Linsley (back), DB Trey Marshall (ankle).
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — SAN FRANCISCO: OUT: RB Trenton Cannon (concussion), LB Dre Greelaw (groin), DL Maurice Hurst (calf), RB Elijah Mitchell (concussion/knee), CB Emmanuel Moseley (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: CB Dontae Johnson (NIR-personal), WR Deebo Samuel (groin). FULL: DL Nick Bosa (NIR-resting player), LB Marcell Harris (concussion), C Alex Mack (NIR-resting player), LB Fred Warner (hamstring), T Trent Williams (NIR-resting player), RB Jeffery Wilson (knee). CINCINNATI: OUT: HB Chris Evans (ankle), LB Logan Wilson (shoulder). DOUBTFUL: LB Markus Bailey (neck), DT Tyler Shelvin (illness). QUESTIONABLE: CB Chidobe Awuzie (foot), WR Tee Higgins (ankle), HB Joe Mixon (illness). FULL: LB Joe Bachie (knee), QB Joe Burrow (right finger/knee), C Trey Hopkins (ankle), DT D.J. Reader (NIR-resting player), OT Riley Reiff (ankle).
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at HOUSTON TEXANS — SEATTLE: OUT: S Jamal Adams (shoulder), G Kyle Fuller (calf), RB Travis Homer (calf, hamstring), T Brandon Shell (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: S Quandre Diggs (calf). LIMITED: RB Alex Collins (abdomen. FULL: T Jake Curhan (shoulder), G Damien Lewis (elbow, medical), WR DK Metcalf (foot, illness), DT Bryan Mone (knee), CB D.J. Reed (shoulder). HOUSTON: OUT: S Terrence Brooks (hamstring), QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter). QUESTIONABLE: WR Brandin Cooks (back), DE Jonathan Greenard (foot), TE Brevin Jordan (hand), S A.J. Moore (hip), CB Jimmy Moreland (foot), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (hamstring, wrist). FULL: C Justin Britt (knee), DT Maliek Collins (illness), WR Nico Collins (thigh), T Tytus Howard (ankle), RB David Johnson (illness, thigh), LB Christian Kirksey (thumb), DE Jacob Martin (knee), C Justin McCray (concussion), CB Terrance Mitchell (illness), QB Tyrod Taylor (left wrist).
LOS ANGELES RAMS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: DNP: OL Brian Allen (knee), DB Robert Rochell (chest), OLB Terrell Lewis (back), OLB Von Miller (personal matter). LIMITED RB Darrell Henderson Jr. (thigh). FULL: OL David Edwards (foot), WF Cooper Kupp (toe). ARIZONA: DNP: NT Zach Kerr (ribs). LIMITED: TE Zach Ertz (shoulder), CB Byron Murphy Jr. (foot), OL Justin Pugh (calf), RB Jonathan Ward (illness).
