NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):
|SATURDAY
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — LAS VEGAS: OUT: CB Trayvon Mullen (toe), LB Denzel Perryman (ankle), TE Darren Waller (knee, back). QUESTIONABLE: DE Carl Nassib (knee). LIMITED: TE Foster Moreau (abdomen), LB Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring). FULL: S Johnathan Abram (illness), DE Maxx Crosby (calf), LB Marquel Lee (ribs), S Trevon Moehrig (tooth). CLEVELAND: OUT: RB Kareem Hunt (ankle), CB Greg Newsome (concussion), WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion). QUESTIONABLE : TE Harrison Bryant (ankle), DT Malik Jackson (knee). DNP: DE Jadeveon Clowney (illness, knee). LIMITED: G Joel Bitonio (back), DE Myles Garrett (not injury related – resting player), C J.C. Tretter (knee). FULL: LB Sione Takitaki (shoulder).
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — NEW ENGLAND: OUT: LB Ronnie Perkins (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: C David Andrews (shoulder), DT Christian Barmore (knee), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), RB Brandon Bolden (knee), T Trenton Brown (calf, wrist), T Yodny Cajuste (illness), K Nick Folk (left knee), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), S Adrian Phillips (knee). INDIANAPOLIS: OUT: LB Bobby Okereke (illness). QUESTIONABLE: C Ryan Kelly (knee, illness, NIR- personal matter). FULL: TE Jack Doyle (ankle), TE Kylen Granson (NIR-personal matter), LB Bobby Okereke (illness).
|SUNDAY
ARIZONA CARDINALS at DETROIT LIONS — ARIZONA: DNP: CB Robert Alford (pectoral), RB James Conner (ankle), WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee), DT Zach Kerr (ribs), DT Corey Peters (knee), G Justin Pugh (calf). LIMITED: DT Leki Fotu (shoulder), DE Jordan Phillips (thumb). DETROIT: DNP: LB Alex Anzalone (ankle), DE Michael Brockers (knee), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder), WR Josh Reynolds (thigh). LIMITED: LB Derrick Barnes (knee), LB Austin Bryant (shoulder), T Penei Sewell (shoulder).
ATLANTA FALCONS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — ATLANTA: DNP: OLB Dante Fowler Jr. (calf), S Erik Harris (chest), RB Cordarrelle Patterson (NIR-resting player), TE Lee Smith (NIR-resting player). FULL: S Richie Grant (ankle), OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji (ankle), TE Hayden Hurst (illness). SAN FRANCISCO: No data reported.
CAROLINA PANTHERS at BUFFALO BILLS — CAROLINA: DNP: QB Matt Barkley (illness), CB A.J. Bouye (foot). LIMITED: G Michael Jordan (hamstring), WR D.J. Moore (hamstring). FULL: LB Jermaine Carter (groin), G John Miller (ankle). BUFFALO: DNP: RB Taiwan Jones (knee), WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee). LIMITED: QB Josh Allen (foot), DE Jerry Hughes (foot), DT Star Lotulelei (toe), TE Tommy Sweeney (hip).
CINCINNATI BENGALS at DENVER BRONCOS — CINCINNATI: DNP: CB Chicobe Awuzle (foot), C Trey Hill (illness), OT Isaiah Prince (illness), OT Riley Reiff (ankle), LB Logan Wilson (shoulder). LIMITED: LB Markus Bailey (neck), HB Chris Evans (ankle). FULL: QB Joe Burrow (finger), LS Clark Harris (illness), DE Trey Hendrickson (back), C Trey Hopkins (illness), DT D.J. Reader (NIR-rest), G Hakeem Adeniji (knee), WR Tee Higgins (ankle), WR Stanley Morgan (thigh), DT Jost Topou (knee). DENVER: DNP: DE Dre’Mont Jones (foot), ILB Kenny Young (concussion), RB Javonte Williams (knee). LIMITED: T Bobby Massie (hip), S Kareem Jackson (back), S Cader Sterns (shoulder/neck), OLB Stephen Weatherly (illness), RB Melvin Gordon III (thumb/hip), DE Shelby Harris (ankle). FULL: FB/TE Andrew Beck (elbow), WR Tim Patrick (hand), DL Mike Purcell (thumb).
DALLAS COWBOYS at NEW YORK GIANTS — DALLAS: DNP: CB Kelvin Joseph (illness), T Tyron Smith (ankle). LIMITED: DE Demarcus Lawrence (foot), RB Tony Pollard (foot). FULL: RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), TE Sean McKeon (neck). NEW YORK: DNP: G Ben Bredeson (ankle), DT Austin Johnson (foot), S Steven Parker (illness), LB Reggie Ragland (illness). LIMITED: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), QB Daniel Jones (neck), T Andrew Thomas (ankle), DT Leonard Williams (triceps). FULL: K Graham Gano (illness).
GREEN BAY PACKERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — GREEN BAY: DNP: TE Dominique Dafney (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (knee, illness), TE Marcedes Lewis (not injury related – resting player), QB Aaron Rodgers (toe), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), G Billy Turner (knee). LIMITED: T David Bakhtiari (knee), WR Malik Taylor (abdomen), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back). FULL: P Corey Bojorquez (left knew). BALTIMORE: DNP: TE Nick Boyle (knee), DT Calais Campbell (thigh), QB Lamar Jackson (ankle), G Tyre Phillips (illness), G Ben Powers (foot), FB/DL Patrick Ricard (back/knee), OT Alejandro Villanueva (knee), WR Marquise Brown (illness), DT Brandon Williams (NIR-rest).
HOUSTON TEXANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — HOUSTON: DNP: DB Justin Reid (concussion/illness), QB Deshaun Watson (NIR), LIMITED: OL Justin Britt (knee), TE Brevin Jordan (hand), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (hamstring/wrist). FULL: QB Tyrod Taylor (laft wrist). JACKSONVILLE: DNP: James Robinson (heel, knee), RB Carlos Hyde (concussion), LB Myles Jack (knee), DT Malcom Brown (toe). FULL: E Josh Allen (shoulder), WR Tavon Austin (NIR-resting player), G Ben Bartch (back), WR Marvin Jones (NIR-resting player), C Brandon Linder (back), G Andrew Norwell (back), T Jawaan Taylor (ankle).
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — NEW ORLEANS: DNP: T Terron Armstead (knee), LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring), TE Garrett Griffin (hamstring), T Ryan Ramczyk (knee). LIMITED: DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (hamstring), LB Pete Werner (elbow). FULL: S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (toe), QB Taysom Hill (right finger). TAMPA BAY: DNP: QB Tom Brady (not injury related – resting player), CB Jamel Dean (illness), RB Leonard Fournette (ankle), CB Richard Sherman (Achilles), S Antoine Winfield (foot). LIMITED: S Jordan Whitehead (calf). FULL: LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder), P Bradley Pinion (right hip).
NEW YORK JETS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — NEW YORK: DNP: T George Fant (knee), LB C.J. Moseley (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), G Dan Feeney (back), T Sheldon Rankins (knee). FULL: CB Michael Carter (concussion), RB Tevin Coleman (concussion), CB Isaiah Dunn (illness), DE John Franklin-Myers (knee), TE Trevon Wesco (ankle), DT Quinnen Williams (shoulder). MIAMI: LIMITED: S Clayton Fejedelem (ankle), T Austin Jackson (illness), S Brandon Jones (ankle, elbow), TE Hunter Long (illness), TE Adam Shaheen (knee). FULL: TE Cethan Carter (thumb), C Michael Deiter (quadricep, foot), CB Trill Williams (hamstring).
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — SEATTLE: No Data Reported. LOS ANGELES: No Data Reported.
TENNESSEE TITANS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — TENNESSEE: DNP: FB Tory Carter (ankle), S Dane Cruikshank (illness), CB Janoris Jenkins (ankle), LB David Long (hamstring), DT Larrell Murchison (knee), LB Derick Roberson (illness), G Rodger Saffold (shoulder), DT Teair Tart (ankle). FULL: OLB Harold Landry III (hamstring). PITTSBURGH: DNP: T Zach Banner (knee), DE Isaiah Buggs (ankle), TE Kevin Rader (hip). LIMITED: CB Joe Haden (foot), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, right shoulder). FULL: DT Carlos Davis (knee), LB Alex Highsmith (quadricep), LB Robert Spillane (foot), LB T.J. Watt (groin).
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — WASHINGTON: DNP: RB J.D. McKissic (concussion), WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Cole Holcomb (ankle), LB Jordan Kunaszyk (hamstring), WR Terry McLaurin (concussion), G Brandon Scherff (ankle). FULL: QB Taylor Heinicke (right elbow). PHILADELPHIA: LIMITED: RB Jordan Howard (knee), QB Jalen Hurts (ankle), LB Patrick Johnson (back), RB Miles Sanders (ankle)FULL: DE Derek Barnett (neck), DT Fletcher Cox (not injury related – resting player), T Lane Johnson (not injury related – resting player), C Jason Kelce (not injury related – resting player, ankle), CB Steven Nelson (shoulder).
|MONDAY
MINNESOTA VIKINGS at CHICAGO BEARS — MINNESOTA: DNP: LB Eric Kendricks (low back), WR Adam Thielen (ankle). LIMITED: T Christian Darrisaw (ankle). FULL: S Camryn Bynum (ankle), RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder). CHICAGO: DNP: DB Xavier Crawford (concussion), QB Andy Dalton (left hand), WR Marquise Goodwin (foot), TE Jesper Horsted (illness), DB DeAndre Houston-Carson (forearm), OL Jason Peters (ankle), DL Khyiris Tonga (shoulder/illness), RB Khalil Herbert (illness), TE Cole Kmet (illness), RB David Montgomery (illness), WR Jakeem Grant Sr. (illness), OL James Daniels (illness), OL Teven Jenkins (illness). LIMITED: TE Jimmy Graham (knee), LB Roquan Smith (hamstring). FULL: QB Justin Fields (left hand), DL Akiem Hicks (ankle).
