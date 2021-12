NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

THURSDAY

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at TENNESSEE TITANS — SAN FRANCISCO: OUT: LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), S Talanoa Hufanga (knee), DT Maurice Hurst (calf), RB Elijah Mitchell (knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (elbow). TENNESSEE: OUT: T Taylor Lewan (back), LB David Long (hamstring), DT Larrell Murchison (knee), G Rodger Saffold (shoulder, illness.

SATURDAY

CLEVELAND BROWNS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — CLEVELAND: OUT: S John Johnson (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DE Myles Garrett (groin), DT Malik Jackson (knee). LIMITED: TE David Njoku (knee), CB Denzel Ward (groin). FULL: TE Harrison Bryant (ankle), LB Sione Takitaki (shoulder). GREEN BAY: OUT: T David Bakhtiari (knee), LB Ty Summers (hamstring), WR Malik Taylor (shoulder), G Billy Turner (knee). QUESTIONABLE: TE Dominique Dafney (ankle). DNP: QB Aaron Rodgers (toe). LIMITED: RB Aaron Jones (knee). FULL: TE Josiah Deguara (back), WR Amari Rodgers (shoulder), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — INDIANAPOLIS: OUT: C Ryan Kelly (not injury related – personal matter), S Andrew Sendejo (concussion). FULL: G Quenton Nelson (illness), S George Odum (illness). ARIZONA: OUT: DE Jordan Phillips (knee). QUESTIONABLE: RB James Conner (heel), C Max Garcia (knee), WR Rondale Moore (ankle). FULL: TE Zach Ertz (hamstring), LB Markus Golden (knee), DT Zach Kerr (ribs), LB Isaiah Simmons (shoulder), WR Antoine Wesley (ankle).

SUNDAY

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — BALTIMORE: DNP: TE Nick Boyle (knee, not injury related – resting player), WR Devin Duvernay (ankle), QB Lamar Jackson (ankle), G Tyre Phillips (knee), G Ben Powers (foot), S Brandon Stephens (illness), T Alejandro Villanueva (not injury related – resting player), DT Brandon Williams (not injury related – resting player). LIMITED: DE Calais Campbell (thigh), FB Patrick Ricard (knee), CB Tavon Young (concussion). FULL: T Patrick Mekari (hand). CINCINNATI: DNP: T Fred Johnson (illness), DE Khalid Kareem (concussion), LB Logan Wilson (shoulder). LIMITED: G Hakeem Adeniji (ankle), TE Drew Sample (foot), TE Mitchell Wilcox (toe). FULL: QB Joe Burrow (right finger), RB Joe Mixon (ankle), DT D.J. Reader (knee).

BUFFALO BILLS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — BUFFALO: DNP: CB Cameron Lewis (illness), DT Star Lotulelei (not injury related – personal matter). LIMITED: S Micah Hyde (back), RB Taiwan Jones (knee). FULL: QB Josh Allen (foot), DE Jerry Hughes (neck), WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee). NEW ENGLAND: DNP: WR Nelson Agholor (concussion), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness). LIMITED: C David Andrews (shoulder), DT Christian Barmore (knee), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs, ankle), RB Brandon Bolden (knee), K Nick Folk (left knee), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), WR N’Keal Harry (hip), S Adrian Phillips (knee).

CHICAGO BEARS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — CHICAGO: DNP: DB Xavier Crawford (concussion), WR Jakeem Grant Sr. (concussion), QB Justin Fields (ankle). LIMITED: WR Marquise Goodwin (foot). LIMITED: DL Eddie Goldman (foot). WR Darnell Mooney (ankle), LB Roquan Smith (hamstring), DL Khyiris Tonga (shoulder), QB Andy Dalton (left hand/groin). SEATTLE: DNP: G Gabe Jackson (knee), LB Jon Rhattigan (knee), LB Carlos Dunlap II (rest), T Duane Brown (rest), DT Al Woods (shoulder), CB Bless Austin (hip/personal). LIMITED: WR DK Metcalf (foot), WR Freddie Swain (ankle), DT Poona Ford (knee), RB Alex Collins (abdomen). FULL: C Ethan Pocic (finger), QB Russell Wilson (ankle), S Quandre Diggs (knee).

DENVER BRONCOS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — DENVER: DNP: QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), LB Kenny Young (concussion). LIMITED: RB Melvin Gordon (thumb, hip), DE Shelby Harris (ankle), S Kareem Jackson (back), DE Dre’Mont Jones (foot), TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee), DT Mike Purcell (thumb, neck), DE Shamar Stephen (knee), RB Javonte Williams (knee). FULL: LB Bradley Chubb (shoulder, ankle), T Bobby Massie (not injury related – resting player), G Quinn Meinerz (back, rib), S Caden Sterns (shoulder, neck), WR Courtland Sutton (wrist). LAS VEGAS: DNP: S Johnathan Abram (shoulder), LB Will Compton (not injury related – personal matter), DT Johnathan Hankins (back), T Brandon Parker (knee), TE Darren Waller (knee, back). LIMITED: LB Divine Deablo (shoulder, elbow), TE Daniel Helm (knee), WR Zay Jones (toe), TE Foster Moreau (abdomen, thigh), LB Denzel Perryman (ankle). FULL: CB Casey Hayward (Achilles), RB Josh Jacobs (illness), DE Carl Nassib (knee), G John Simpson (knee).

DETROIT LIONS at ATLANTA FALCONS — DETROIT: DNP: CB Amani Oruwariye (thumb), LB Josh Woods (neck). LIMITED: DE Michael Brockers (knee), G Jonah Jackson (back), LB Julian Okwara (ankle), WR Kalif Raymond (shoulder), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder), WR Josh Reynolds (thigh), RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder). ATLANTA: DNP: DT Tyeler Davison (illness), RB Cordarrelle Patterson (not injury related – resting player), WR Tajae Sharpe (foot), TE Lee Smith (not injury related – resting player). LIMITED: CB Avery Williams (groin). FULL: LB Deion Jones (illness).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at NEW YORK JETS — JACKSONVILLE: DNP: DT Malcom Brown (toe), LB Myles Jack (knee), RB James Robinson (knee), DE Jihad Ward (back). LIMITED: TE Chris Manhertz (shoulder), DE Lerentee McCray (ankle), G Andrew Norwell (back), T Will Richardson (back), WR Laviska Shenault (shoulder, foot). FULL: LB Josh Allen (shoulder), T Cam Robinson (neck), LB Damien Wilson (not injury related – resting player), K Matthew Wright (not injury related – personal matter). NEW YORK: DNP: WR Jamison Crowder (calf), CB Bryce Hall (illness), S Elijah Riley (concussion). LIMITED: T George Fant (knee), LB C.J. Mosley (back), DT Sheldon Rankins (knee), DT Quinnen Williams (shoulder).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at HOUSTON TEXANS — LOS ANGELES: DNP: S Derwin James Jr. (hamstring), TE Donald Perham Jr. (concussion). FULL: S Alohi Gilman (quad), DL Linval Joseph (shoulder), CB Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion). HOUSTON: DNP: RB David Johnson (quadricep), QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter). FULL: WR Chris Conley (knee), TE Brevin Jordan (hand), S Justin Reid (concussion).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — LOS ANGELES: DNP: DL Greg Gaines (ankle), OL Andrew Whitworth (rest). LIMITED: CB Darrious Williams. FULL: DL A’Shawn Robinson, LB Jamir Jones. MINNESOTA: DNP: C Mason Cole (elbow), FB C.J. Ham (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Adam Thielen (ankle). FULL: QB Kirk Cousins (ribs).

NEW YORK GIANTS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — NEW YORK: DNP: G Ben Bredeson (ankle). LIMITED: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), RB Gary Brightwell (neck), FB Cullen Gillaspia (shin), DT Austin Johnson (foot), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), T Andrew Thomas (ankle), DT Leonard Williams (triceps). PHILADELPHIA: DNP: DE Ryan Kerrigan (illness), T Jordan Mailata (ankle), RB Miles Sanders (quadricep). LIMITED: QB Jalen Hurts (ankle), TE Jack Stoll (knee). FULL: DT Fletcher Cox (not injury related – resting player), RB Jordan Howard (knee), T Lane Johnson (not injury related – resting player), C Jason Kelce (not injury related – resting player).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — PITTSBURGH: DNP: TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion), DE Chris Wormley (groin). LIMITED: T Dan Moore (illness), QB Ben Roethlisberger (right shoulder, pectoral). FULL: CB Joe Haden (not injury related – resting player), LB Buddy Johnson (foot), TE Kevin Rader (hip). KANSAS CITY: LIMITED: DT Chris Jones (not injury related), CB Charvarius Ward (not injury related). FULL: LB Ben Niemann (ankle), G Andrew Wylie (knee).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — TAMPA BAY: DNP: QB Tom Brady (not injury related – resting player), WR Jaelon Darden (illness), LB Lavonte David (foot), WR Mike Evans (hamstring), RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring, ankle), DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (illness), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder), S Antoine Winfield (foot). LIMITED: WR Antonio Brown (ankle), CB Richard Sherman (Achilles). FULL: CB Jamel Dean (illness), S Mike Edwards (knee), P Bradley Pinion (left hip). CAROLINA: DNP: WR D.J. Moore (hamstring). LIMITED: T Cameron Erving (calf), DT Phil Hoskins (back). FULL: CB Stephon Gilmore (knee).

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM at DALLAS COWBOYS — WASHINGTON: DNP: S Landon Collins (foot), RB Antonio Gibson (toe), CB William Jackson (calf), DE Daniel Wise (knee). LIMITED: WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring). FULL: LB Jamin Davis (shoulder), WR Adam Humphries (ribs), DE James Smith-Williams (illness). DALLAS: DNP: WR Simi Fehoko (illness), S Israel Mukuamu (illness), T Tyron Smith (ankle), CB Nahshon Wright (illness). LIMITED: DE Demarcus Lawrence (foot), RB Tony Pollard (foot). FULL: RB Corey Clement (toe), RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee).

MONDAY

MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — MIAMI: DNP: WR Albert Wilson (not injury related – personal matter). LIMITED: RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle), TE Adam Shaheen (knee). FULL: T Jesse Davis (knee), S Brandon Jones (elbow), DT Zach Sieler (neck), CB Trill Williams (hamstring). NEW ORLEANS: DNP: T Terron Armstead (knee), T Ryan Ramczyk (knee). LIMITED: DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder). FULL: S Marcus Williams (shoulder).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.