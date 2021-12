NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY

NEW YORK GIANTS at CHICAGO BEARS — NEW YORK: DNP: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), RB Gary Brightwell (neck), K Graham Gano (illness), DT Austin Johnson (foot), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring), DE Raymond Johnson (illness), C Billy Price (not injury related – personal matter), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder). LIMITED: G Ben Bredeson (ankle), CB Keion Crossen (not injury related resting player), FB Cullen Gillaspia (shin), CB Adoree’ Jackson (quadricep, not injury related resting player), WR John Ross (knee, not injury related resting player). CHICAGO: DNP: TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related – resting player), CB Duke Shelley (heel). LIMITED: QB Justin Fields (ankle), T Jason Peters (ankle). FULL: QB Andy Dalton (groin), DT Eddie Goldman (finger).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — JACKSONVILLE: DNP: TE James O’Shaughnessy (hip), T Will Richardson (finger). LIMITED: LB Dakota Allen (shoulder). NEW ENGLAND: DNP: WR Nelson Agholor (concussion), S Joshuah Bledsoe (calf). LIMITED: C David Andrews (shoulder), DT Christian Barmore (knee), RB Brandon Bolden (knee), K Nick Folk (left knee), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), WR N’Keal Harry (hip), LB Dont’a Hightower (knee), CB J.C. Jackson (elbow), WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh), S Adrian Phillips (knee).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — LOS ANGELES: DNP: DL Aaron Donald (not injury related – resting player), DL Greg Gaines (hand), OLB Chris Garrett (illness), CB Jalen Ramsey (not injury related – resting player), S Taylor Rapp (shoulder). LIMITED: OL Brian Allen (knee), WR Ben Skowronek (shoulder). BALTIMORE: DNP: CB Anthony Averett (ribs/chest), WR Devin Duvernay (ankle), LB Malik Harrison (illness), OLB Justing Houston (not injury related – resting player), DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. (knee), OLB Odafe Oweh (foot), G/T/ Tyre Phillips (knee), G Ben Powers (foot), FB Patrick Ricard (knee), CB Tavon Young (not injury related – resting player), G Kevin Zeitler (not injury related – resting player). LIMITED: OLB Tyus Bowser (not injury related – personal), QB Lamar Jackson (ankle).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at NEW YORK JETS — TAMPA BAY: DNP: LB Shaquil Barrett (knee), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder), P Bradley Pinion (right hip), CB Richard Sherman (Achilles), S Antoine Winfield (foot). LIMITED: WR Antonio Brown (ankle), WR Breshad Perriman (not injury related – resting player). FULL: S Mike Edwards (elbow), LB Grant Stuard (elbow). NEW YORK: DNP: WR Jamison Crowder (calf), DT Sheldon Rankins (knee). FULL: S Elijah Riley (concussion).

ATLANTA FALCONS at BUFFALO BILLS — ATLANTA: DNP: CB Fabian Moreau (ribs). BUFFALO: DNP: DT Vernon Butler (illness), S Jaquan Johnson (illness). LIMITED: DE Mario Addison (not injury related – resting player), DE Jerry Hughes (not injury related – resting player), DT Ed Oliver (ankle), WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee). FULL: S Micah Hyde (forearm), S Jordan Poyer (shoulder), RB Devin Singletary (ankle).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — KANSAS CITY: DNP: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder), CB Mike Hughes (not injury related – personal matter). FULL: LB Willie Gay (hip), S Tyrann Mathieu (quadricep), LB Ben Niemann (ankle), DT Derrick Nnadi (shoulder), DT Jarran Reed (foot). CINCINNATI: DNP: CB Jalen Davis (ankle), DE Cameron Sample (hamstring). FULL: QB Joe Burrow (right finger), DE Khalid Kareem (concussion), LB Logan Wilson (shoulder).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at TENNESSEE TITANS — MIAMI: Did not hold a practice today. TENNESSEE: DNP: C Corey Levin (illness). LIMITED: C Aaron Brewer (toe), CB Janoris Jenkins (ankle), LB Harold Landry (hamstring). FULL: T Taylor Lewan (back), LB David Long (hamstring), DT Larrell Murchison (knee).

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLT — LAS VEGAS: DNP: DT Quinton Jefferson (not injury related – resting player), G Jordan Simmons (not injury related – personal matter). LIMITED: LB Divine Deablo (shoulder, elbow), DT Johnathan Hankins (back). FULL: QB Derek Carr (ribs), TE Daniel Helm (knee), RB Josh Jacobs (ribs), TE Foster Moreau (abdomen), T Brandon Parker (knee). INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: TE Jack Doyle (knee, ankle), T Eric Fisher (knee, shoulder, toe), S Andrew Sendejo (concussion).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — PHILADELPHIA: Did not hold a practice today. WASHINGTON: DNP: T Samuel Cosmi (illness), CB William Jackson (calf), DE Montez Sweat (not injury related – personal matter). LIMITED: T Saahdiq Charles (ankle), RB Antonio Gibson (hip), WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring), DE James Smith-Williams (illness). FULL: QB Taylor Heinicke (knee).

DENVER BRONCOS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — DENVER: DNP: QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), CB Ronald Darby (shoulder), S Kareem Jackson (back, shoulder), LB Stephen Weatherly (illness), LB Kenny Young (concussion). LIMITED: LB Bradley Chubb (shoulder, ankle), RB Melvin Gordon (thumb, hip), DE Shelby Harris (ankle), DE Dre’Mont Jones (foot), QB Drew Lock (ankle), DE Shamar Stephen (knee), RB Javonte Williams (knee). LOS ANGELES: DNP: LB Drue Tranquill (ankle). LIMITED: S Derwin James Jr. hamstring). FULL: TE Stephen Anderson (shoulder), CB Tevaughn Campbell (hamstring), DL Linval Joseph (shoulder), OLB Uchenna Nwosu (shoulder/hip), DL Jerry Tillery (ankle).

HOUSTON TEXANS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — HOUSTON: Did not hold a practive today. SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (right thumb), LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), S Talanoa Hufanga (knee), DL Maurice Hurst (calf), C Alex Mack (not injury related), T Trent Williams (not injury related). LIMITED: DL D.J. Jones (ankle), RB Elijah Mitchell (knee).

DETROIT LIONS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — DETROIT: DNP: FB Jason Cabinda (knee), QB Jared Goff (knee). LIMITED: LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder). FULL: LB Julian Okwara (ankle), RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder). SEATTLE: DNP: G Gabe Jackson (knee), LB Jon Rhattigan (knee), LB Carlos Dunlap II (not injury related – resting player), T Duane Brown (not injury related – resting player), DT Al Woods (shoulder). LIMITED: WR DK Metcalf (foot), WR Freddie Swain (ankle), DB Blessuan Austin (hip), DT Poona Ford (knee), RB Alex Collins (abdomen). FULL: C/G Kyle Fuller (calf), C/G Ethan Pocic (finger), QB Russell Wilson (ankle), FS Quandre Diggs (knee).

ARIZONA CARDINALS at DALLAS COWBOYS — ARIZONA: DNP: DE Zach Allen (ankle), S Budda Baker (ribs), T Kelvin Beachum (not injury related – resting player), RB James Conner (heel), TE Demetrius Harris (shoulder), C Rodney Hudson (illness), WR Rondale Moore (ankle), DE Jordan Phillips (knee), CB Marco Wilson (shoulder). LIMITED: RB Chase Edmonds (back), TE Zach Ertz (hamstring), S Deionte Thompson (shoulder). DALLAS: LIMITED: DE Demarcus Lawrence (foot), T Tyron Smith (ankle), WR Malik Turner (calf). FULL: RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), RB Tony Pollard (foot).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — CAROLINA: DNP: T Cameron Erving (calf), CB Stephon Gilmore (groin), S Kenny Robinson (illness). LIMITED: S Juston Burris (groin), LB Jermaine Carter (groin). NEW ORLEANS: Did not hold a practive today.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — MINNESOTA: DNP: TE Tyler Conklin (hamstring), S Harrison Smith (foot, shoulder), LB Chazz Surratt (illness). LIMITED: RB Dalvin Cook (illness), FB C.J. Ham (hamstring), RB Kene Nwangwu (hamstring). GREEN BAY: DNP: T David Bakhtiari (knee), DT Tyler Lancaster (back), QB Aaron Rodgers (toe), G Billy Turner (knee). LIMITED: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), TE Dominique Dafney (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (knee).

