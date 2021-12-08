On Air: Panel Discussions
The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 12:36 pm
NFL playoff scenarios entering Week 14:

NFC

CLINCHED: None

ARIZONA CARDINALS (10-2) vs. L.A. Rams (8-4), Monday night

Arizona clinches playoff berth with:

1. ARI win or tie OR

2. MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR

3. MIN loss or tie + NOR loss or tie + CAR loss or tie OR

4. SF loss + NOR loss or tie + ATL/CAR tie

GREEN BAY PACKERS (9-3) vs. Chicago (4-8), Sunday night

Green Bay clinches NFC North title with:

1. GB win + MIN loss or tie OR

2. GB tie + MIN loss

Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:

1. GB win + NOR loss or tie + SF loss OR

2. GB win + NOR loss or tie + LAR loss + SF tie

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (9-3) vs. Buffalo (7-5), Sunday

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South title with:

1. TB win + NOR loss or tie + CAR loss or tie

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:

1. TB tie + CAR loss + NOR loss + MIN loss + SF loss or tie + WAS loss or tie

