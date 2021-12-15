On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL Playoff Scenarios

The Associated Press
December 15, 2021 4:52 pm
2 min read
      

NFL playoff scenarios entering Week 15:

AFC

CLINCHED: None

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-4) vs. Indianapolis (7-6), Saturday

New England clinches playoff berth with:

1. NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + CIN loss + KC loss OR

2. NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + DEN loss + LAC loss OR

3. NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + LAC loss OR

4. NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie + CIN loss OR

5. NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + CIN loss + LAC loss OR

6. NE win + MIA loss or tie + BAL loss + LAC loss + LV loss + CIN-DEN tie

NOTE: There are other complex scenarios for New England that involve multiple ties and strength-of-victory.

TENNESSEE TITANS (9-4) at Pittsburgh (6-6-1), Sunday,

        Read more: Sports News

Tennessee clinches AFC South with:

1. TEN win + IND loss

NFC

CLINCHED: None

ARIZONA CARDINALS (10-3) at Detroit (1-11-1), Sunday

Arizona clinches playoff berth with:

1. ARI win or tie OR

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

2. NO loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR

3. NO loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

4. NO loss or tie + PHI loss + ATL loss or tie + GB win or tie OR

5. NO loss or tie + SF tie + LAR loss OR

6. MIN loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

7. MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR

8. SF loss + PHI-WAS tie OR

9. SF tie + LAR loss + PHI-WAS tie

DALLAS COWBOYS (9-4) at N.Y. Giants (4-9), Sunday

Dallas clinches NFC East with:

1. DAL win + WAS-PHI tie OR

2. DAL win + WAS loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI

Dallas clinches playoff berth with:

1. DAL win + NO loss or tie OR

2. DAL win + SF loss OR

3. DAL tie + MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR

4. MIN loss + ATL loss + NO loss + PHI-WAS tie OR

5. MIN loss + ATL loss + NO loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI

GREEN BAY PACKERS (10-3) at Baltimore (8-5), Sunday

Green Bay clinches NFC North with:

1. GB win or tie OR

2. MIN loss or tie

Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:

1. NO loss or tie + SF loss OR

2. NO loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

3. NO loss or tie + LAR loss + SF tie OR

4. SF loss + PHI-WAS tie OR

5. LAR loss + SF tie + PHI-WAS tie

LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-4) vs. Seattle (5-8), Sunday

L.A. Rams clinch playoff berth with:

1. LAR win + NO loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR

2. LAR win + NO loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

3. LAR win + MIN loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

4. LAR tie + MIN loss + NO loss + ATL loss or tie

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (10-3) vs. New Orleans (6-7), Sunday

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South with:

1. TB win or tie

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:

1. MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR

2. MIN loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

3. SF loss + PHI-WAS tie

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
12|13 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

EPA Administrator Michael Regan delivers commencement speech at alma mater North Carolina A&T