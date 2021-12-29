NFL Playoff Scenarios–Week 17

NFL playoff scenarios entering Week 17:
AFC
CLINCHED:
— Kansas City Chiefs: AFC West title
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-4) at Cincinnati (9-6)
Kansas City clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
1. KC win + TEN loss or tie OR
2. KC tie + TEN loss
BUFFALO BILLS (9-6) vs. Atlanta (7-8)
Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:
1. BUF win + BAL loss or tie OR
2. BUF win + LAC loss or tie + LV loss or tie OR
3. BUF tie + MIA loss or tie + LAC loss + LV loss OR
4. BUF tie + MIA loss or tie + LAC loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
5. BUF tie + MIA loss or tie + LV loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
6. BUF tie + NE loss or tie + LAC Loss + LV loss OR
7. BUF tie + NE loss or tie + LAC loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
8. BUF tie + NE loss or tie + LV loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
9. BUF tie + LAC loss + LV loss + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie
CINCINNATI BENGALS (9-6) vs. Kansas City (11-4)
Cincinnati clinches AFC North title with:
1. CIN win OR
2. CIN tie + BAL loss or tie OR
3. BAL loss + CLE-PIT tie
Cincinnati clinches playoff berth with:
1. CIN tie + LAC loss + LV loss + MIA loss or tie OR
2. CIN tie + LAC loss + LV loss + NE loss OR
3. CIN tie + LAC loss + LV tie + MIA loss or tie + NE win OR
4. CIN tie + LAC loss + LV tie + NE tie + MIA tie + BUF win or tie OR
5. CIN tie + LAC loss + LV tie + NE loss + MIA win + BUF win or tie
NOTE: There are other clinching scenarios for Cincinnati that involve multiple tie games.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-6) vs. Las Vegas (8-7)
Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:
1. IND win OR
2. IND tie + BAL loss + NE loss or tie OR
3. IND tie + BAL loss + MIA loss or tie
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-6) vs. Jacksonville (2-13)
New England clinches playoff berth with:
1. NE win + MIA loss or tie OR
2. NE win + LV loss or tie OR
3. NE tie + MIA loss + LV loss + LAC loss or tie OR
4. NE tie + MIA loss + BAL loss or tie OR
5. NE tie + LV loss + LAC loss + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
6. NE tie + LV loss + LAC loss or tie + BAL loss or tie + MIA win + BUF win
NOTE: There are other clinching scenarios for New England that involve multiple tie games.
TENNESSEE TITANS (10-5) vs. Miami (8-7)
Tennessee clinches AFC South title with:
1. TEN win OR
2. IND loss OR
3. TEN tie + IND tie
Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:
1. TEN tie OR
2. LAC loss or tie + BAL loss or tie OR
3. LAC loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR
4. BAL loss or tie + NE loss or tie
NFC
CLINCHED:
— Dallas Cowboys: NFC East title
— Green Bay Packers: NFC North title
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers: NFC South title
— Arizona Cardinals: playoff berth
— Los Angeles Rams: playoff berth
GREEN BAY PACKERS (12-3) vs. Minnesota (7-8)
Green Bay clinches NFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
1. GB win + DAL loss or tie OR
2. GB tie + DAL loss + LAR loss + TB loss or tie OR
3. GB tie + DAL loss + LAR tie + TB loss
LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-4) at Baltimore (8-7)
Los Angeles Rams clinch NFC West title with:
1. LAR win + ARI loss or tie OR
2. LAR tie + ARI loss
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (8-7) at Washington (6-9)
Philadelphia clinches playoff berth with:
1. PHI win + MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR
2. PHI win + MIN loss or tie + SF win or tie OR
3. PHI tie + MIN loss + NO loss + ATL loss or tie OR
4. PHI tie + MIN loss + NO tie + ATL loss or tie + SF win or tie
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (8-7) vs. Houston (4-11)
San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:
1. SF win + NO loss or tie OR
2. SF tie + MIN loss or tie + NO loss + ATL loss or tie
