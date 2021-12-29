NFL Playoff Scenarios–Week 17

NFL playoff scenarios entering Week 17:

AFC

CLINCHED:

— Kansas City Chiefs: AFC West title

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-4) at Cincinnati (9-6)

Kansas City clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

1. KC win + TEN loss or tie OR

2. KC tie + TEN loss

BUFFALO BILLS (9-6) vs. Atlanta (7-8)

Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:

1. BUF win + BAL loss or tie OR

2. BUF win + LAC loss or tie + LV loss or tie OR

3. BUF tie + MIA loss or tie + LAC loss + LV loss OR

4. BUF tie + MIA loss or tie + LAC loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR

5. BUF tie + MIA loss or tie + LV loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR

6. BUF tie + NE loss or tie + LAC Loss + LV loss OR

7. BUF tie + NE loss or tie + LAC loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR

8. BUF tie + NE loss or tie + LV loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR

9. BUF tie + LAC loss + LV loss + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie

CINCINNATI BENGALS (9-6) vs. Kansas City (11-4)

Cincinnati clinches AFC North title with:

1. CIN win OR

2. CIN tie + BAL loss or tie OR

3. BAL loss + CLE-PIT tie

Cincinnati clinches playoff berth with:

1. CIN tie + LAC loss + LV loss + MIA loss or tie OR

2. CIN tie + LAC loss + LV loss + NE loss OR

3. CIN tie + LAC loss + LV tie + MIA loss or tie + NE win OR

4. CIN tie + LAC loss + LV tie + NE tie + MIA tie + BUF win or tie OR

5. CIN tie + LAC loss + LV tie + NE loss + MIA win + BUF win or tie

NOTE: There are other clinching scenarios for Cincinnati that involve multiple tie games.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-6) vs. Las Vegas (8-7)

Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:

1. IND win OR

2. IND tie + BAL loss + NE loss or tie OR

3. IND tie + BAL loss + MIA loss or tie

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-6) vs. Jacksonville (2-13)

New England clinches playoff berth with:

1. NE win + MIA loss or tie OR

2. NE win + LV loss or tie OR

3. NE tie + MIA loss + LV loss + LAC loss or tie OR

4. NE tie + MIA loss + BAL loss or tie OR

5. NE tie + LV loss + LAC loss + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR

6. NE tie + LV loss + LAC loss or tie + BAL loss or tie + MIA win + BUF win

NOTE: There are other clinching scenarios for New England that involve multiple tie games.

TENNESSEE TITANS (10-5) vs. Miami (8-7)

Tennessee clinches AFC South title with:

1. TEN win OR

2. IND loss OR

3. TEN tie + IND tie

Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:

1. TEN tie OR

2. LAC loss or tie + BAL loss or tie OR

3. LAC loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR

4. BAL loss or tie + NE loss or tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

— Dallas Cowboys: NFC East title

— Green Bay Packers: NFC North title

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers: NFC South title

— Arizona Cardinals: playoff berth

— Los Angeles Rams: playoff berth

GREEN BAY PACKERS (12-3) vs. Minnesota (7-8)

Green Bay clinches NFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

1. GB win + DAL loss or tie OR

2. GB tie + DAL loss + LAR loss + TB loss or tie OR

3. GB tie + DAL loss + LAR tie + TB loss

LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-4) at Baltimore (8-7)

Los Angeles Rams clinch NFC West title with:

1. LAR win + ARI loss or tie OR

2. LAR tie + ARI loss

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (8-7) at Washington (6-9)

Philadelphia clinches playoff berth with:

1. PHI win + MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR

2. PHI win + MIN loss or tie + SF win or tie OR

3. PHI tie + MIN loss + NO loss + ATL loss or tie OR

4. PHI tie + MIN loss + NO tie + ATL loss or tie + SF win or tie

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (8-7) vs. Houston (4-11)

San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:

1. SF win + NO loss or tie OR

2. SF tie + MIN loss or tie + NO loss + ATL loss or tie

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.