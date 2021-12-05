NFL Today, Week 13

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Dec. 6

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m. EST. The AFC East lead is on the line when Josh Allen and the Bills host Mac Jones and the Patriots. Allen passed for four touchdowns to lead Buffalo to a 31-6 victory at New Orleans on Thanksgiving, but the Bills (7-4) have split their last six games overall. The Patriots (8-4) have won six in a row since a 35-29 overtime loss to Dallas on Oct. 17. Jones is among the front-runners for Offensive Rookie of the Year, throwing for 2,850 yards and 16 TDs. After this matchup, the teams meet again on Dec. 26 at New England.

___

STARS

Passing

—Tom Brady, Buccaneers, completed 38 of 51 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns during Tampa Bay’s 30-17 win at Atlanta.

—Kirk Cousins, Vikings, went 30 for 40 for 340 yards and two touchdowns in Minnesota’s 29-27 loss at Detroit. Jared Goff, Lions, passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns, including an 11-yarder to Amon-Ra St. Brown on the final play.

—Justin Herbert, Chargers, completed 26 of 35 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns during Los Angeles’ 41-22 win at Cincinnati.

—Matthew Stafford, Rams, went 26 for 38 for 295 yards and three TDs during Los Angeles’ 37-7 victory over Jacksonville.

—Kyler Murray, Cardinals, threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in his return from an ankle injury, leading Arizona to a 33-22 win at Chicago.

—Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, completed 30 of 41 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns, helping Miami to a 20-9 victory over the New York Giants.

___

Rushing

—Jonathan Taylor, Colts, had 32 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns during Indianapolis’ 31-0 win at Houston. Taylor leads the NFL in rushing.

—Miles Sanders, Eagles, rushed for 120 yards on 24 carries in Philadelphia’s 33-18 victory over the New York Jets.

—Sony Michel, Rams, rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown during Los Angeles’ 37-7 win against Jacksonville.

___

Receiving

—Chris Godwin had a franchise-record 15 receptions for 143 yards in Tampa Bay’s 30-17 win at Atlanta.

—George Kittle, 49ers, had nine receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns in San Francisco’s 30-23 loss at Seattle.

—Justin Jefferson, Vikings, had 11 catches for 182 yards and a touchdown in Minnesota’s 29-27 loss at Detroit.

—Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, Chargers. Williams had five receptions for 110 yards in Los Angeles’ 41-22 victory at Cincinnati. Allen had two touchdown catches in the first quarter. Tee Higgins, Bengals, caught nine balls for 138 yards and a touchdown.

—Russell Gage, Falcons, had 11 catches for 130 yards in Atlanta’s 30-17 loss to Tampa Bay.

—Dallas Goedert, Eagles, caught six balls for 105 yards and two touchdowns in Philadelphia’s 33-18 win at the New York Jets.

—Diontae Johnson, Steelers, had eight receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns during Pittsburgh’s 20-19 win against Baltimore.

___

Special Teams

—Jake Elliott, Eagles, kicked four field goals in Philadelphia’s 33-18 win over the New York Jets.

—Brian Johnson, Washington, kicked a 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining to lead his team to its fourth straight win, 17-15 over Las Vegas. Daniel Carlson, Raiders, kicked three field goals.

—Matt Gay, Rams, kicked three field goals in Los Angeles’ 37-7 win against Jacksonville.

___

Defense

—T.J. Watt, Steelers, had a career-high 3 1/2 sacks in Pittsburgh’s 20-19 win against Baltimore.

—Ndamukong Suh and Vita Vea, Buccaneers, had two sacks apiece in Tampa Bay’s 30-17 victory at Atlanta.

—Al-Quadin Muhammad and Kemoko Turay, Colts, each had two sacks during Indianapolis’ 31-0 win at Houston.

—Marlon Davidson, Falcons, had a 3-yard interception return for a touchdown in Atlanta’s 30-17 loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay.

—Tevaughn Campbell, Chargers, returned a Joe Mixon fumble 61 yards for a key fourth-quarter touchdown during Los Angeles’ 41-22 win at Cincinnati.

—Carlos Dunlap, Seahawks, sacked Jimmy Garoppolo for a safety during Seattle’s 30-23 victory over San Francisco. Dunlap also had a key pass deflection.

—Jaelan Phillips, Dolphins, had two sacks during Miami’s 20-9 win against the New York Giants.

—Charles Harris, Lions, had two sacks in Detroit’s 29-27 win against Minnesota.

___

STREAKS

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor became the first player in NFL history to have a TD in 10 straight games before his 23rd birthday. Taylor, 22, is up to 30 career scrimmage TDs, tied with Hall of Famer Barry Sanders for the third-most career scrimmage TDs by a player before turning 23. … The Dolphins became the second team in NFL history to win five consecutive games following a seven-game losing streak, joining the 1994 Giants. … Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt joined Hall of Famer Reggie White as the only players with at least 13 sacks in four consecutive seasons since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic. … With their 16th consecutive loss to NFC teams since September 2018, 37-7 at the Rams, the Jaguars have lost 10 games for the 10th time in the last 11 years.

MILESTONES

Adrian Peterson scored his 126th career touchdown on a 1-yard carry for the Seahawks, moving into a tie with Hall of Famer Jim Brown for 10th in NFL history. … Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski. The duo has combined for 90 regular-season TDs, passing Phillip Rivers and Antonio Gates for No. 2 in NFL history. Only Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison have more, hooking up for 112 scoring passes.

WINNING

Jared Goff threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired, lifting the lowly Detroit Lions to a 29-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The play stopped a 15-game winless streak for Detroit. According to STATS, the Lions became the first team to snap a winless stretch of at least 15 games with a game-ending TD since the Dolphins broke a 16-game losing streak with an overtime TD against the Ravens in 2007. Goff, drafted No. 1 overall by the Los Angeles Rams in 2016, had lost 12 straight starts for the longest skid for a quarterback taken first in the common draft era that started in 1967.

NOT BAD AT ALL

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray accounted for four touchdowns during the Cardinals’ 33-22 win at Chicago. Arizona improved to 7-0 on the road this season, becoming the third team to win seven consecutive road games within a single season, each by a least 10 points, joining the 1984 49ers and 1968 Cowboys. At 24 years, 120 days old, Murray became the fourth-youngest player to reach 10,000 career yards passing. Murray has 13 career games with a passing and rushing touchdown since entering the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick in 2019, tied with Dallas’ Dak Prescott for the third-most such games by a quarterback in his first three seasons.

KUPP RUNNETH OVER

Cooper Kupp had eight receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ 37-7 win against Jacksonville. He leads the NFL with 100 receptions for 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Kupp is the fourth player with at least 100 receptions in his team’s first 12 games of a season, joining Michael Thomas, Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison and Julio Jones. Kupp is the only player with at least 100 receptions and 10 or more touchdown receptions in his team’s first 12 games. Kupp is the third player with at least 1,350 yards receiving in his team’s first 12 games of a season in the Super Bowl era, joining Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson and Torry Holt.

SIDELINED

San Francisco 49ers backup running back Trenton Cannon was taken off the field in an ambulance after a scary collision on the opening kickoff in a 30-23 loss at Seattle. Cannon was attempting to make a tackle on DeeJay Dallas when his head hit the leg of a teammate. San Francisco’s training staff immediately ran onto the field and stabilized Cannon’s neck. He was eventually placed on a backboard, loaded onto a stretcher and into an ambulance that was brought onto the field. The 49ers said Cannon had a concussion, was in stable condition at a Seattle area hospital, and would remain overnight for observation. … Chargers defensive lineman Joey Bosa left to be evaluated for a concussion in the first quarter of their 41-22 win at Cincinnati. Coach Brandon Staley said Bosa did not have a concussion but was held out the rest of the game anyway. Defensive lineman Justin Jones suffered a knee injury. The Bengals lost linebackers Markus Bailey (shoulder) and Logan Wilson (shoulder), and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (right foot). … Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen sprained his left ankle on the opening drive in a 29-27 loss to previously winless Detroit. He had one catch for no yards prior to leaving. … Washington tight end Logan Thomas left its game against Las Vegas with a knee injury and didn’t return. The Raiders lost running back Kenyan Drake (ankle) and linebackers Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) and Denzel Perryman (ankle). … Field judge Mike Weatherford left early in the fourth quarter of the Ravens-Steelers game after getting tangled up with Chase Claypool following a 40-yard gain.

___

SPEAKING

“I know there’s supposed to be a 24-hour rule about thinking about games, but this one is going to bother me for years. We have a short week with another game on Thursday, so we have to move ahead, but this hurts.” — Minnesota safety Harrison Smith said after the Vikings lost 29-27 to previously winless Detroit.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.