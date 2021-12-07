Trending:
Nickelberry carries La Salle past Fairleigh Dickinson 81-55

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 11:00 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Nickelberry had 24 points as La Salle defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 81-55 on Tuesday night.

Jack Clark had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Explorers (4-4). Anwar Gill added nine assists. Mamadou Doucoure had 10 rebounds.

Brandon Rush had 19 points to pace the Knights (0-8).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

