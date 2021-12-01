On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NJIT faces Saint Elizabeth

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 6:32 am
< a min read
      

Saint Elizabeth vs. NJIT (3-3)

Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The NJIT Highlanders will be taking on the Eagles of Division III Saint Elizabeth. NJIT is coming off a 75-70 win at home over Sacred Heart in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Miles Coleman has averaged 16.8 points and 6.2 rebounds this year for NJIT. Dylan O’Hearn is also a primary contributor, with 16.8 points per game.MIGHTY MILES: Through six games, NJIT’s Miles Coleman has connected on 34.4 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 85.7 percent from the free throw line this season.

        Insight by Ciena: In this exclusive executive briefing, experts will discuss the wide-area broadband about to go out of this world.

DID YOU KNOW: NJIT went 1-1 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Highlanders put up 70.5 points per matchup across those two contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Zumwalt holds Change of Command ceremony