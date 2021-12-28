No. 1 Baylor 104, Northwestern St. 68

NORTHWESTERN ST. (3-11)

Coleman 5-13 2-2 12, King 1-4 2-2 4, Teasett 6-14 0-0 18, White 0-3 0-0 0, Garrett 2-8 1-1 5, Zhgenti 2-3 0-0 4, Zelenbaba 3-7 0-0 7, Owens 1-2 0-0 2, McDonald 5-8 0-0 13, Chougkaz 1-2 0-0 3, Reed 0-1 0-0 0, Riley 0-0 0-0 0, Polatoglou 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 5-5 68.

BAYLOR (12-0)

Sochan 5-10 3-4 16, Thamba 3-5 1-3 7, Akinjo 9-20 6-7 27, Flagler 8-13 0-0 21, Brown 5-7 2-4 12, Bonner 4-6 0-0 9, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 4-10 0-0 8, Turner 1-6 1-2 4, Loveday 0-0 0-0 0, K.Love 0-1 0-0 0, Paul 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-78 13-20 104.

Halftime_Baylor 58-30. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 11-25 (Teasett 6-10, McDonald 3-5, Chougkaz 1-2, Zelenbaba 1-3, King 0-1, Reed 0-1, Garrett 0-3), Baylor 13-35 (Flagler 5-10, Sochan 3-6, Akinjo 3-8, Bonner 1-3, Turner 1-5, K.Love 0-1, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 0-2). Rebounds_Northwestern St. 30 (Zhgenti 5), Baylor 47 (Sochan 11). Assists_Northwestern St. 18 (Teasett 5), Baylor 25 (Flagler 11). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 13, Baylor 8. A_6,516 (10,284).

