No. 1 Purdue 82, NC State 72, OT

PURDUE (9-1)
Furst 0-1 0-0 0, Edey 4-7 1-3 9, Ivey 7-16 6-9 22, Stefanovic 3-7 4-4 12, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 10-14 2-5 22, Hunter 1-3 0-0 2, Morton 2-2 2-2 6, Gillis 3-5 2-2 9, Newman 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 17-25 82.
NC STATE (7-3)
Dowuona 0-3 0-0 0, Hellems 5-11 0-1 12, Hayes 5-9 0-0 12, Seabron 6-16 6-6 18, Smith 6-13 6-8 21, Morsell 1-4 0-0 3, Gibson 2-3 0-0 4, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Ross 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-62 12-15 72.
Halftime_NC State 31-27. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 5-21 (Ivey 2-6, Stefanovic 2-6, Gillis 1-2, Thompson 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Newman 0-4), NC State 8-21 (Smith 3-7, Hayes 2-3, Hellems 2-5, Morsell 1-2, Allen 0-2, Seabron 0-2). Fouled Out_Dowuona. Rebounds_Purdue 36 (Williams 12), NC State 27 (Seabron 6). Assists_Purdue 18 (Williams 9), NC State 10 (Seabron 4). Total Fouls_Purdue 16, NC State 23.
