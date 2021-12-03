No. 1 South Carolina 65, Kansas St. 44

KANSAS ST. (7-2)
Lee 5-12 4-6 14, Ebert 0-3 0-0 0, Jaelyn Glenn 0-5 2-4 2, Brylee Glenn 4-13 2-2 10, Sundell 2-9 1-2 6, Macke 1-3 1-2 3, Goodrich 3-7 0-1 6, Moore 0-4 0-0 0, Dallinger 1-3 0-0 3, Lauterbach 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-61 10-17 44
SOUTH CAROLINA (9-0)
Amihere 4-8 2-5 11, Boston 9-11 3-4 21, Saxton 3-4 0-2 6, Beal 0-1 1-4 1, Cooke 1-9 3-6 6, Wesolek 0-1 0-0 0, Cardoso 4-11 3-4 11, Littleton 1-4 0-0 3, Feagin 1-2 1-2 3, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Rivers 0-4 0-0 0, Russell 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-56 13-27 65
|Kansas St.
|12
|5
|10
|17
|—
|44
|South Carolina
|15
|15
|22
|13
|—
|65
3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 2-13 (Ebert 0-1, Glenn 0-2, Glenn 0-2, Sundell 1-4, Macke 0-1, Dallinger 1-2, Lauterbach 0-1), South Carolina 4-13 (Amihere 1-1, Beal 0-1, Cooke 1-4, Littleton 1-4, Rivers 0-2, Russell 1-1). Assists_Kansas St. 9 (Goodrich 4), South Carolina 16 (Amihere 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas St. 34 (Team 5-7), South Carolina 52 (Cardoso 5-10). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 18, South Carolina 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_11,657.
