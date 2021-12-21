No. 1 South Carolina 65, No. 2 Stanford 61

STANFORD (8-3)

Brink 1-7 1-1 3, Lacie Hull 1-1 0-0 3, Lexie Hull 7-17 1-2 17, Jones 4-8 3-4 11, Jump 3-8 0-0 9, Belibi 6-9 0-0 12, Prechtel 1-3 1-3 3, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 1-2 0-0 3, Emma-Nnopu 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-56 6-10 61

SOUTH CAROLINA (12-0)

Boston 8-20 1-2 18, Saxton 3-7 1-2 7, Beal 2-8 1-1 6, Cooke 1-9 1-2 4, Henderson 8-13 1-2 17, Amihere 2-9 0-0 4, Cardoso 1-4 1-2 3, Littleton 1-2 3-4 6, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Rivers 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-73 9-15 65

Stanford 21 21 7 12 — 61 South Carolina 13 15 22 15 — 65

3-Point Goals_Stanford 7-15 (La.Hull 1-1, Le.Hull 2-4, Jones 0-1, Jump 3-7, Prechtel 0-1, Wilson 1-1), South Carolina 4-16 (Boston 1-4, Beal 1-4, Cooke 1-3, Henderson 0-2, Littleton 1-2, Rivers 0-1). Assists_Stanford 15 (Prechtel 4), South Carolina 12 (Henderson 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Stanford 40 (Team 6-9), South Carolina 38 (Saxton 8-10). Total Fouls_Stanford 18, South Carolina 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_13,079.

