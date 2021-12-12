No. 1 South Carolina 66, No. 8 Maryland 59

MARYLAND (9-3)
Bibby 0-5 2-2 2, Collins 3-10 0-0 8, Reese 7-19 6-9 20, Benzan 3-5 0-0 9, Owusu 3-17 5-8 11, Masonius 4-4 1-2 9, Sellers 0-4 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-64 14-21 59
SOUTH CAROLINA (10-0)
Amihere 1-7 2-5 4, Boston 7-15 2-4 16, Saxton 3-6 1-2 7, Beal 2-11 1-3 6, Cooke 5-13 8-10 20, Grissett 2-2 1-2 5, Cardoso 2-4 0-1 4, Feagin 0-0 0-0 0, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Rivers 2-8 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-66 15-27 66
|Maryland
|13
|17
|17
|12
|—
|59
|South Carolina
|13
|21
|17
|15
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_Maryland 5-13 (Bibby 0-1, Collins 2-4, Benzan 3-5, Owusu 0-1, Sellers 0-2), South Carolina 3-17 (Amihere 0-1, Boston 0-1, Beal 1-5, Cooke 2-7, Rivers 0-3). Assists_Maryland 6 (Bibby 2), South Carolina 7 (Cooke 2). Fouled Out_Maryland Benzan. Rebounds_Maryland 34 (Team 5-7), South Carolina 61 (Saxton 7-8). Total Fouls_Maryland 21, South Carolina 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_12,862.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments