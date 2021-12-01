No. 10 Arkansas 97, Cent. Arkansas 60

CENT. ARKANSAS (1-6)
Chatham 1-2 0-0 2, Cooper 5-9 0-0 13, Hunter 4-12 2-5 12, Baker 1-6 1-2 4, Hall 5-9 0-1 12, Kayouloud 1-7 1-2 4, Cato 0-2 1-2 1, Reeves 3-4 0-0 6, Shittu 1-2 0-0 2, Klintman 1-2 2-3 4, Munson 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 7-15 60.
ARKANSAS (7-0)
Vanover 1-1 0-2 2, Williams 4-6 0-0 8, Davis 6-9 4-7 16, Notae 4-10 1-2 10, Toney 7-8 2-3 16, Umude 7-15 2-6 17, Lykes 3-7 3-4 9, J.Robinson 3-6 0-0 7, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, K.Robinson 2-6 1-2 6, Wade 2-3 0-0 4, Blake 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-73 13-26 97.
Halftime_Arkansas 41-35. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Arkansas 9-21 (Cooper 3-5, Hall 2-2, Hunter 2-4, Kayouloud 1-2, Baker 1-4, Cato 0-1, Klintman 0-1, Reeves 0-1, Shittu 0-1), Arkansas 4-18 (J.Robinson 1-3, K.Robinson 1-3, Umude 1-3, Notae 1-4, Williams 0-1, Lykes 0-4). Fouled Out_Cooper. Rebounds_Cent. Arkansas 27 (Hunter, Kayouloud 5), Arkansas 45 (Williams 13). Assists_Cent. Arkansas 13 (Kayouloud 4), Arkansas 22 (Notae 6). Total Fouls_Cent. Arkansas 19, Arkansas 17.
