No. 10 Baylor 86, North Texas 65

NORTH TEXAS (6-4)

Lampkin 2-6 1-2 5, Townley 3-9 1-2 7, Gamez 4-12 3-4 12, Jackson 5-12 1-2 14, Noble 6-18 5-7 18, Villas-Gomis 1-1 0-0 2, Dixon 1-2 2-2 4, Callahan 0-0 0-0 0, McGruder 1-1 0-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 13-21 65

BAYLOR (10-2)

Smith 14-21 0-0 28, Egbo 4-8 4-6 12, Andrews 4-15 0-0 11, Asberry 1-6 0-0 3, Lewis 5-9 1-2 13, Bickle 5-9 0-0 13, Owens 0-1 0-0 0, Gillispie 2-2 2-2 6, Katramados 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-71 7-10 86

North Texas 13 20 13 19 — 65 Baylor 26 18 25 17 — 86

3-Point Goals_North Texas 6-18 (Gamez 1-6, Jackson 3-6, Noble 1-4, Dixon 0-1, McGruder 1-1), Baylor 9-25 (Smith 0-2, Andrews 3-8, Asberry 1-5, Lewis 2-5, Bickle 3-4, Owens 0-1). Assists_North Texas 6 (Noble 2), Baylor 22 (Lewis 7). Fouled Out_Baylor Andrews. Rebounds_North Texas 28 (Lampkin 4-8), Baylor 46 (Smith 4-11). Total Fouls_North Texas 15, Baylor 21. Technical Fouls_Baylor Smith 1. A_4,158.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.