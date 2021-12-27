No. 10 Michigan State puts streak on line vs High Point

High Point (6-6) vs. No. 10 Michigan State (10-2)

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Michigan State looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it faces High Point. High Point beat Florida Atlantic by three points at home in its last outing. Michigan State has moved up to No. 10 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Oakland last week.

TEAM LEADERS: Michigan State’s Marcus Bingham Jr. has averaged 10.8 points, eight rebounds and 3.1 blocks while Gabe Brown has put up 13.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Panthers, John-Michael Wright has averaged 20.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists while Zach Austin has put up 13.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 blocks.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: Wright has connected on 42.3 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: High Point’s Austin has attempted 71 3-pointers and connected on 32.4 percent of them, and is 10 for 32 over his past five games.

STREAK STATS: Michigan State has scored 81.4 points per game and allowed 60.2 over its five-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point has attempted more free throws per game than any other Big South team. The Panthers have averaged 21.8 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.