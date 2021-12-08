No. 11 Arizona 94, Wyoming 65

WYOMING (8-0)
Ike 6-14 5-5 17, Oden 2-5 3-4 7, Dusell 7-17 2-4 22, Jeffries 3-7 0-0 8, Maldonado 4-8 1-2 9, Thompson 0-3 0-0 0, Wenzel 0-2 0-0 0, Foster 1-1 0-0 2, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0, Grigsby 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 11-15 65.
ARIZONA (8-0)
A.Tubelis 7-12 3-3 17, Koloko 3-6 0-0 6, Kriisa 6-12 0-0 17, Terry 3-8 0-0 7, Mathurin 10-16 2-3 24, Kier 5-9 0-0 13, Ballo 3-6 0-0 6, Larsson 1-2 2-2 4, Mains 0-0 0-0 0, Nowell 0-0 0-0 0, Bal 0-1 0-0 0, T.Tubelis 0-0 0-0 0, Weitman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-72 7-8 94.
Halftime_Arizona 53-22. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 8-25 (Dusell 6-12, Jeffries 2-6, Maldonado 0-1, Oden 0-1, Wenzel 0-2, Thompson 0-3), Arizona 11-28 (Kriisa 5-10, Kier 3-5, Mathurin 2-6, Terry 1-3, Larsson 0-1, A.Tubelis 0-3). Rebounds_Wyoming 26 (Ike, Thompson, Wenzel, Foster 4), Arizona 37 (Mathurin 10). Assists_Wyoming 10 (Maldonado 4), Arizona 23 (Kriisa, Terry, Mathurin 5). Total Fouls_Wyoming 11, Arizona 15.
