No. 11 Auburn 70, No. 16 LSU 55

LSU (12-0)

Days 4-14 0-0 11, Wilkinson 2-3 0-0 5, Reid 1-7 0-2 2, Gaines 1-9 3-6 6, Pinson 3-11 7-8 13, Eason 5-12 1-1 11, Ju.Williams 2-6 2-3 7, Fudge 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-63 13-20 55.

AUBURN (12-1)

Smith 5-12 4-5 16, Kessler 6-8 3-4 16, Flanigan 4-8 0-2 10, Jasper 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 2-4 4-6 9, Green 4-10 6-7 15, Cardwell 0-1 0-2 0, Ja.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Berman 1-3 0-0 2, Moore 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-53 17-26 70.

Halftime_Auburn 32-21. 3-Point Goals_LSU 6-29 (Days 3-12, Wilkinson 1-1, Ju.Williams 1-2, Gaines 1-7, Fudge 0-1, Eason 0-2, Pinson 0-4), Auburn 7-23 (Flanigan 2-4, Smith 2-8, Kessler 1-1, Green 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Berman 0-1, Jasper 0-3). Fouled Out_Pinson, Eason. Rebounds_LSU 29 (Eason 7), Auburn 37 (Kessler 11). Assists_LSU 4 (Pinson 3), Auburn 11 (Green 3). Total Fouls_LSU 21, Auburn 20.

