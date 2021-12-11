No. 11 Texas 83, Idaho 43

IDAHO (1-7)
Bea 4-9 1-3 9, Forsyth 4-13 0-0 9, Gandy 2-11 1-2 5, Johnson 4-8 1-2 12, Kirby 2-7 0-0 5, Alexander 0-1 0-0 0, Allred 0-2 0-0 0, Jacklin 0-1 0-0 0, Wallace 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-55 3-7 43
TEXAS (7-1)
Ebo 0-0 0-0 0, Gaston 9-12 1-1 19, Allen-Taylor 2-6 2-2 7, Harmon 6-11 1-1 13, Warren 3-10 1-2 8, Matharu 4-12 2-2 10, Holle 1-4 1-2 3, Hunter 4-12 1-1 11, Lattimore 5-6 2-6 12, Masudi 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-75 11-17 83
|Idaho
|16
|10
|10
|7
|—
|43
|Texas
|26
|22
|18
|17
|—
|83
3-Point Goals_Idaho 6-28 (Bea 0-1, Forsyth 1-7, Gandy 0-5, Johnson 3-5, Kirby 1-4, Alexander 0-1, Allred 0-2, Jacklin 0-1, Wallace 1-2), Texas 4-17 (Allen-Taylor 1-2, Harmon 0-1, Warren 1-2, Matharu 0-4, Holle 0-2, Hunter 2-5, Lattimore 0-1). Assists_Idaho 12 (Kirby 8), Texas 14 (Harmon 3). Fouled Out_Idaho Johnson. Rebounds_Idaho 37 (Bea 4-12), Texas 47 (Lattimore 6-10). Total Fouls_Idaho 18, Texas 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,124.
