No. 11 Texas women use balance to race past Idaho 83-43

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — DeYona Gaston led a balanced attack with 19 points, Latasha Lattimore had a double-double and No. 11 Texas coasted to an 83-43 win over Idaho on Saturday.

The Longhorns (7-1) closed the first quarter with a 15-3 run for a 26-16 lead and closed the second quarter with 11 straight to make it 48-26 at the half.

Lattimore, a freshman, had career highs of 12 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double. Rori Harmon scored 13 points, Kyndall Hunter had 11 and Aliyah Matharu 10. Gaston matched her career-high on 9-of-12 shooting.

Tiana Johnson scored 12 points for Idaho (1-7), all in the first half. Beyonce Bea grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Vandals shot 23% in the second half when they went 3 of 16 from 3-point range, and finished at 31% for the game. They also had 32 turnovers that cost them 32 points.

It was the first game for Texas without backup point guard Ashley Chevalier. The sophomore decided on Tuesday to enter the transfer portal.

_____

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.