No. 12 Arkansas 86, Charlotte 66

CHARLOTTE (4-3)
Braswell 3-7 0-0 7, Khalifa 3-8 2-2 9, Butler 5-10 2-2 14, Trapp 2-2 0-0 4, Young 4-14 2-2 10, Threadgill 2-4 0-0 4, Garcia 3-5 2-3 9, Vasic 1-2 0-0 3, Cannon 2-3 0-0 4, Folkes 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 25-56 10-11 66.
ARKANSAS (8-0)
Vanover 3-5 0-0 6, J.Williams 7-9 1-1 15, Davis 7-12 4-7 18, Notae 9-18 4-5 23, Toney 1-1 4-4 6, Lykes 5-8 2-3 13, Umude 0-6 0-0 0, J.Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Wade 0-2 0-0 0, K.Robinson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 34-64 15-20 86.
Halftime_Arkansas 41-31. 3-Point Goals_Charlotte 6-24 (Butler 2-4, Garcia 1-2, Vasic 1-2, Khalifa 1-3, Braswell 1-5, Cannon 0-1, Folkes 0-1, Threadgill 0-1, Young 0-5), Arkansas 3-13 (K.Robinson 1-1, Lykes 1-2, Notae 1-6, J.Robinson 0-1, Umude 0-1, Vanover 0-1, J.Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Charlotte 21 (Butler 6), Arkansas 36 (Notae 10). Assists_Charlotte 15 (Young 5), Arkansas 14 (Davis 8). Total Fouls_Charlotte 17, Arkansas 13.
