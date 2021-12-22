No. 12 Texas 70, Princeton 53

TEXAS (9-1)

Lattimore 1-3 1-2 3, Ebo 3-5 3-4 9, Allen-Taylor 7-10 2-2 18, Harmon 6-8 3-4 15, Warren 4-6 0-0 8, Gutierrez 0-0 0-0 0, Matharu 5-14 1-2 12, Holle 0-1 2-2 2, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, King-Hawea 1-4 0-0 3, Masudi 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-52 12-16 70

PRINCETON (7-4)

Mitchell 3-7 4-6 10, Chen 0-6 2-2 2, Cunningham 2-14 2-2 6, Meyers 9-24 0-0 21, Stone 2-6 0-0 6, Connolly 1-3 0-0 3, Plank 0-1 0-0 0, Morton 0-0 0-0 0, Nweke 1-4 1-2 3, Nwokeji 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-66 9-12 53

Texas 15 17 18 20 — 70 Princeton 8 13 18 14 — 53

3-Point Goals_Texas 4-10 (Allen-Taylor 2-2, Warren 0-1, Matharu 1-3, Holle 0-1, Hunter 0-1, King-Hawea 1-2), Princeton 6-26 (Cunningham 0-5, Meyers 3-13, Stone 2-3, Connolly 1-3, Plank 0-1, Nweke 0-1). Assists_Texas 8 (Ebo 2), Princeton 13 (Chen 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas 31 (Lattimore 2-5), Princeton 41 (Team 3-4). Total Fouls_Texas 14, Princeton 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_722.

