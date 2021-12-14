No. 13 Auburn 70, North Alabama 44

NORTH ALABAMA (6-3)

Chatman 1-3 0-0 2, Forrest 1-4 0-0 2, Blackmon 2-9 0-0 4, Brim 3-8 2-2 9, Brown 2-8 0-1 6, Ortiz 5-18 0-0 12, Momar Cisse 1-2 0-0 2, Howell 3-5 0-0 7, Figueroa 0-4 0-0 0, Soucie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-61 2-3 44.

AUBURN (9-1)

Smith 4-15 3-4 13, Kessler 6-8 2-3 14, Cambridge 4-5 3-4 13, Jasper 2-6 2-2 8, Johnson 2-9 0-1 4, Green 4-13 1-2 12, Berman 1-4 0-0 2, Cardwell 1-2 0-0 2, Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Akingbola 0-2 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Leopard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 11-16 70.

Halftime_Auburn 32-27. 3-Point Goals_North Alabama 6-25 (Brown 2-7, Ortiz 2-9, Brim 1-2, Howell 1-3, Figueroa 0-1, Blackmon 0-3), Auburn 9-25 (Green 3-8, Cambridge 2-2, Jasper 2-4, Smith 2-5, Leopard 0-1, Moore 0-1, Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out_Chatman. Rebounds_North Alabama 34 (Forrest 7), Auburn 43 (Smith 10). Assists_North Alabama 7 (Ortiz 2), Auburn 13 (Green 6). Total Fouls_North Alabama 18, Auburn 15.

