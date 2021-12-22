No. 13 Houston 80, Texas St. 47

TEXAS ST. (9-2)

Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Small 3-5 0-0 8, Adams 3-6 2-2 10, Asberry 3-8 0-0 6, Harrell 1-8 0-0 2, Ceaser 4-7 1-2 9, Drinnon 2-3 0-0 5, Dawson 0-2 0-0 0, Morgan 2-4 0-0 4, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Love 0-0 0-0 0, Lacewell 1-1 0-0 3, Whitlock 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 3-4 47.

HOUSTON (11-2)

White 3-6 0-0 8, Carlton 10-13 0-1 20, Edwards 5-9 0-0 14, Sasser 4-10 1-2 13, Shead 5-11 0-0 12, Walker 2-4 0-0 5, Roberts 0-0 2-2 2, Chaney 1-1 0-0 2, Elvin 0-0 0-0 0, Francis 2-3 0-1 4, Armbrester 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 3-6 80.

Halftime_Houston 45-22. 3-Point Goals_Texas St. 6-18 (Adams 2-2, Small 2-3, Drinnon 1-1, Lacewell 1-1, Dawson 0-1, Morgan 0-1, Whitlock 0-1, Asberry 0-3, Harrell 0-5), Houston 13-28 (Edwards 4-7, Sasser 4-9, White 2-4, Shead 2-5, Walker 1-3). Rebounds_Texas St. 24 (Martin 5), Houston 30 (Carlton, Walker, Roberts 5). Assists_Texas St. 13 (Ceaser, Drinnon 3), Houston 17 (Shead 10). Total Fouls_Texas St. 15, Houston 12.

