No. 13 Michigan 73, Minnesota 61

MINNESOTA (6-6)
Micheaux 4-6 0-0 8, Sissoko 1-4 1-2 3, Powell 7-14 3-4 19, Scalia 4-13 2-2 13, Winters 3-8 0-0 7, Mershon 0-0 1-2 1, Helgren 1-1 0-0 2, Hubbard 1-1 0-0 3, Smith 2-2 1-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-49 8-12 61
MICHIGAN (10-1)
Hillmon 11-18 3-5 25, Kiser 3-4 0-0 6, Brown 8-14 3-4 19, Phelia 3-6 3-3 9, Rauch 0-3 0-0 0, Stuck 0-1 0-0 0, Varejao 3-5 1-2 7, Nolan 2-5 0-0 6, Sidor 0-0 0-0 0, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-56 11-16 73
|Minnesota
|11
|22
|9
|19
|—
|61
|Michigan
|17
|12
|17
|27
|—
|73
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 7-16 (Powell 2-4, Scalia 3-6, Winters 1-5, Hubbard 1-1), Michigan 2-11 (Hillmon 0-1, Brown 0-3, Rauch 0-3, Nolan 2-4). Assists_Minnesota 4 (Powell 2), Michigan 12 (Brown 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 20 (Powell 3-8), Michigan 31 (Hillmon 5-8). Total Fouls_Minnesota 20, Michigan 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,484.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments