No. 13 Michigan 93, Wisconsin 81

MICHIGAN (9-1)
Hillmon 8-15 5-6 21, Kiser 6-12 5-6 17, Brown 6-11 0-2 13, Phelia 3-7 0-0 6, Rauch 5-10 5-6 18, Stuck 0-0 0-0 0, Varejao 3-3 1-2 7, Nolan 4-7 0-0 11, Sidor 0-2 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-67 16-22 93
WISCONSIN (2-8)
Stapleton 4-8 0-1 8, Hilliard 6-10 4-5 16, Nelson 1-3 0-0 2, Pospisilova 8-16 2-2 21, Schramek 4-8 2-4 10, Stauffacher 2-4 0-0 6, Douglass 0-3 0-2 0, Ellew 4-6 8-8 18, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-58 16-22 81
|Michigan
|22
|21
|28
|22
|—
|93
|Wisconsin
|13
|18
|21
|29
|—
|81
3-Point Goals_Michigan 7-17 (Brown 1-3, Phelia 0-1, Rauch 3-6, Nolan 3-6, Sidor 0-1), Wisconsin 7-18 (Nelson 0-1, Pospisilova 3-6, Schramek 0-2, Stauffacher 2-3, Douglass 0-2, Ellew 2-4). Assists_Michigan 18 (Hillmon 5), Wisconsin 16 (Hilliard 7). Fouled Out_Michigan Hillmon, Wisconsin Stapleton, Schramek. Rebounds_Michigan 31 (Hillmon 5-6), Wisconsin 33 (Hilliard 3-7). Total Fouls_Michigan 20, Wisconsin 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,669.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments