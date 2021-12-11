No. 13 Tennessee 76, UNC-Greensboro 36

UNC-GREENSBORO (7-2)
Abdulsalam 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Buckingham 3-8 2-2 10, Hunter 3-6 0-0 6, Treacy 1-5 0-0 3, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Leyte 2-2 0-0 4, Ko.Langley 0-3 0-0 0, White 3-5 1-3 7, Tharrington 1-4 0-0 2, Ke.Langley 0-1 2-2 2, Raynor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-38 5-7 36.
TENNESSEE (7-2)
Fulkerson 1-3 0-0 2, Nkamhoua 3-6 0-0 7, Chandler 2-9 4-4 9, James 4-7 0-0 12, Vescovi 4-7 0-0 10, Zeigler 3-9 0-0 9, Huntley-Hatfield 6-10 0-0 12, Bailey 2-6 0-0 5, Powell 1-2 0-1 2, Plavsic 1-1 0-0 2, Mashack 1-2 0-0 3, Diboundje 1-2 1-2 3, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Sulack 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 5-7 76.
Halftime_Tennessee 33-15. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Greensboro 3-16 (Buckingham 2-5, Treacy 1-3, Tharrington 0-1, Jones 0-2, Ko.Langley 0-2, Hunter 0-3), Tennessee 13-35 (James 4-7, Zeigler 3-6, Vescovi 2-5, Mashack 1-2, Nkamhoua 1-3, Chandler 1-4, Bailey 1-5, Diboundje 0-1, Huntley-Hatfield 0-1, Powell 0-1). Rebounds_UNC-Greensboro 24 (Buckingham, Hunter 5), Tennessee 29 (Fulkerson, James, Powell, Plavsic 4). Assists_UNC-Greensboro 7 (Ko.Langley 2), Tennessee 22 (Vescovi 8). Total Fouls_UNC-Greensboro 13, Tennessee 12.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments