No. 13 Tennessee faces Texas Tech

Texas Tech (6-1) vs. No. 13 Tennessee (6-1)

Madison Square Garden, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Tennessee hosts Texas Tech in a non-conference matchup. Tennessee beat Colorado by 15 points on Saturday, while Texas Tech fell 72-68 at Providence on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Tech has benefited heavily from its seniors. Bryson Williams, Davion Warren, Kevin McCullar, Kevin Obanor and Marcus Santos-Silva have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 57 percent of all Red Raiders points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Kennedy Chandler has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Tennessee field goals over the last three games. Chandler has accounted for 26 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi has attempted 54 3-pointers and connected on 38.9 percent of them, and is 14 of 36 over the past five games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Volunteers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Red Raiders. Tennessee has 58 assists on 94 field goals (61.7 percent) across its past three contests while Texas Tech has assists on 43 of 86 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

TECH’S TOUGH DEFENSE: Texas Tech has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 28.1 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

