No. 14 Tennessee, No. 19 Bama start conference play

No. 14 Tennessee (9-2, 0-0) vs. No. 19 Alabama (9-3, 0-0)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Tennessee visits No. 19 Alabama as SEC play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Tennessee finished with 10 wins and seven losses, while Alabama won 16 games and lost two.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jaden Shackelford has averaged 16.8 points and 6.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Crimson Tide. Complementing Shackelford is Jahvon Quinerly, who is accounting for 14.7 points and 4.4 assists per game. The Volunteers are led by Kennedy Chandler, who is averaging 14 points, 5.3 assists and two steals.

CREATING OFFENSE: Quinerly has been directly responsible for 40 percent of all Alabama field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 28 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Alabama has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 84 points while giving up 70.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Volunteers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Tide. Alabama has an assist on 48 of 83 field goals (57.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Tennessee has assists on 63 of 93 field goals (67.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tennessee offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 26th-best rate in the nation. The Alabama defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 287th among Division I teams).

