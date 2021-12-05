No. 15 Texas 76, No. 17 Texas A&M 60

TEXAS (6-1)

Ebo 3-9 2-4 8, Gaston 4-11 2-5 10, Allen-Taylor 1-7 2-2 4, Matharu 10-17 1-4 26, Warren 2-6 0-0 4, Chevalier 0-0 0-0 0, Harmon 5-11 7-9 18, Holle 2-3 0-0 6, Masudi 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-64 14-24 76

TEXAS A&M (8-1)

Patty 0-3 0-0 0, Roby 5-6 6-8 16, Nixon 4-10 0-0 9, Pitts 5-13 1-1 14, Wells 4-8 4-4 13, Malone 0-1 0-0 0, McKinzie Green 2-5 0-0 4, Kay Kay Green 1-2 0-0 2, Hoppie 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Perry 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-50 11-13 60

Texas 20 16 18 22 — 76 Texas A&M 13 13 20 14 — 60

3-Point Goals_Texas 8-15 (Allen-Taylor 0-1, Matharu 5-9, Warren 0-1, Harmon 1-2, Holle 2-2), Texas A&M 5-17 (Patty 0-2, Nixon 1-4, Pitts 3-10, Wells 1-1). Assists_Texas 16 (Harmon 9), Texas A&M 15 (Nixon 5). Fouled Out_Texas Gaston, Texas A&M Wells. Rebounds_Texas 37 (Warren 5-9), Texas A&M 35 (Patty 4-13). Total Fouls_Texas 17, Texas A&M 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,100.

