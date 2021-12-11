No. 15 UConn 74, St. Bonaventure 64

ST. BONAVENTURE (8-1)
Osunniyi 5-7 0-0 10, Adams 2-7 0-0 4, Adaway 5-16 2-2 14, Holmes 6-13 6-7 19, Welch 5-11 3-3 15, Brown 0-3 0-1 0, Coulibaly 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 24-61 11-13 64.
UCONN (8-2)
Akok 5-6 0-0 12, Whaley 2-3 1-2 5, Cole 5-15 4-6 15, Hawkins 3-9 3-4 11, Jackson 3-3 3-5 9, Gaffney 2-9 5-5 9, Polley 4-12 2-2 13, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 18-24 74.
Halftime_UConn 29-28. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 5-14 (Adaway 2-4, Welch 2-5, Holmes 1-3, Brown 0-2), UConn 8-27 (Polley 3-8, Akok 2-2, Hawkins 2-5, Cole 1-7, Whaley 0-1, Gaffney 0-4). Fouled Out_Welch, Whaley. Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 37 (Adaway 9), UConn 34 (Jackson 11). Assists_St. Bonaventure 8 (Holmes 5), UConn 16 (Jackson 5). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 21, UConn 14.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments