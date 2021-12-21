No. 16 Duke 78, Charleston Southern 35

DUKE (9-1)

Gordon 2-8 4-6 9, Williams 2-6 3-6 7, Balogun 6-11 0-0 14, de Jesus 0-3 0-0 0, Taylor 1-6 0-0 3, Akinbode-James 2-2 0-2 4, Lewis 1-2 0-0 2, Finklea-Guity 2-3 0-0 4, Goodchild 3-10 2-2 10, Green 4-6 2-2 10, Havas 1-1 0-0 2, Day-Wilson 2-6 1-1 6, Schmidt 0-1 0-0 0, Volker 2-9 3-3 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-74 15-22 78

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (0-11)

Faye 4-10 0-0 8, Godfrey 0-1 0-0 0, Dames 2-8 0-0 4, Gittens 1-8 1-2 4, Leigh 1-4 0-0 2, Adamson 0-4 0-0 0, Baltezegar 3-5 2-2 8, Fargo 2-4 2-2 6, Rogers 1-5 0-0 2, Winans 0-0 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-49 6-8 35

Duke 20 20 18 20 — 78 Charleston Southern 10 14 4 7 — 35

3-Point Goals_Duke 7-31 (Gordon 1-6, Balogun 2-5, de Jesus 0-2, Taylor 1-2, Goodchild 2-5, Green 0-2, Day-Wilson 1-4, Schmidt 0-1, Volker 0-4), Charleston Southern 1-16 (Faye 0-1, Dames 0-2, Gittens 1-6, Adamson 0-3, Fargo 0-1, Rogers 0-3). Assists_Duke 17 (Taylor 4), Charleston Southern 9 (Faye 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Duke 64 (Balogun 5-7), Charleston Southern 22 (Dames 2-5). Total Fouls_Duke 11, Charleston Southern 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_602.

