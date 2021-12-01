No. 16 Kentucky 83, West Virginia 60

WEST VIRGINIA (4-2)
Martinez 5-13 4-6 14, Niblack 1-5 0-0 2, Deans 8-13 2-2 20, Hemingway 2-7 3-6 8, Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Gray 2-5 1-2 5, Ejiofor 1-2 0-0 2, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Carson 2-6 0-0 5, Quinerly 1-4 0-0 2, Samuel 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-62 10-16 60
KENTUCKY (5-1)
Edwards 8-15 0-2 19, Benton 1-1 2-2 4, Howard 7-14 8-10 27, Hunt 2-7 2-4 7, Massengill 2-3 1-2 6, Owens 3-4 1-1 7, Crenshaw-Gill 0-1 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0, Leveretter 0-0 0-2 0, Walker 6-12 0-1 13, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-57 14-24 83
|West Virginia
|17
|14
|14
|15
|—
|60
|Kentucky
|16
|24
|22
|21
|—
|83
3-Point Goals_West Virginia 4-11 (Deans 2-3, Hemingway 1-3, Carson 1-5), Kentucky 11-19 (Edwards 3-4, Howard 5-7, Hunt 1-3, Massengill 1-2, Walker 1-3). Assists_West Virginia 15 (Martinez 3), Kentucky 21 (Massengill 9). Fouled Out_West Virginia Deans. Rebounds_West Virginia 28 (Niblack 3-5), Kentucky 43 (Edwards 3-10). Total Fouls_West Virginia 22, Kentucky 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,587.
