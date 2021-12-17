No. 16 South Florida 62, High Point 46

HIGH POINT (3-6)

Wrightsell 3-9 2-2 9, Jenson Edwards 7-11 0-0 17, Johnson 2-10 0-0 5, Scheier 1-6 0-0 3, Terrell 2-4 3-4 7, McNear 0-4 4-4 4, Jordan Edwards 0-3 0-0 0, Meadows 0-2 1-2 1, Wyatt 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-49 10-12 46

SOUTH FLORIDA (8-3)

Fankam Mendjiadeu 7-10 5-8 19, Mununga 6-8 2-2 16, Pinzan 1-3 0-0 2, Tsineke 4-7 5-5 14, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Bermejo 0-2 0-0 0, Leverett 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Alvarez 3-7 2-2 9, Guerreiro 0-0 0-0 0, Lazic 0-1 0-0 0, Betancourt 0-1 0-0 0, Weary 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-45 14-17 62

High Point 12 11 14 9 — 46 South Florida 14 15 18 15 — 62

3-Point Goals_High Point 6-27 (Wrightsell 1-4, Je.Edwards 3-4, Johnson 1-6, Scheier 1-6, McNear 0-3, Jo.Edwards 0-3, Meadows 0-1), South Florida 4-10 (Mununga 2-2, Pinzan 0-1, Tsineke 1-1, Alvarez 1-5, Weary 0-1). Assists_High Point 7 (Jo.Edwards 3), South Florida 17 (Pinzan 10). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_High Point 20 (Terrell 1-3), South Florida 39 (Team 2-6). Total Fouls_High Point 17, South Florida 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,562.

