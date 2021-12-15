No. 16 South Florida 69, Stetson 50

STETSON (6-5)

Morgan-Elliott 0-5 0-0 0, Streun 3-10 0-0 7, Hargrove 0-4 0-0 0, Robertson 5-9 0-0 12, Wazeerud-Din 0-5 2-2 2, Dublin 3-12 3-3 9, Novak 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 4-7 2-4 11, McNeal 3-5 1-1 9, Owens 0-0 0-0 0, Stinebrickner 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-57 8-10 50

SOUTH FLORIDA (7-3)

Fankam Mendjiadeu 3-8 1-1 7, Williams 2-2 0-1 4, Guerreiro 1-2 0-0 2, Harvey 0-6 1-2 1, Pinzan 5-7 0-0 12, Bermejo 0-3 0-0 0, Leverett 3-3 4-4 10, Mununga 3-7 0-0 6, Alvarez 0-5 0-0 0, Lazic 3-5 0-0 7, Tsineke 4-7 2-2 10, Wilson 2-3 0-0 5, Betancourt 1-1 0-0 2, Weary 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-61 8-10 69

Stetson 19 6 14 11 — 50 South Florida 17 20 11 21 — 69

3-Point Goals_Stetson 6-17 (Morgan-Elliott 0-1, Streun 1-2, Hargrove 0-1, Robertson 2-3, Wazeerud-Din 0-4, Dublin 0-1, Turner 1-1, McNeal 2-4), South Florida 5-18 (Harvey 0-4, Pinzan 2-4, Alvarez 0-4, Lazic 1-2, Tsineke 0-1, Wilson 1-2, Weary 1-1). Assists_Stetson 8 (Dublin 3), South Florida 19 (Pinzan 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Stetson 34 (Team 3-9), South Florida 40 (Leverett 3-9). Total Fouls_Stetson 11, South Florida 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,847.

