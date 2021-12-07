No. 16 Southern Cal 80, E. Kentucky 68

E. KENTUCKY (5-4)
Moreno 1-7 0-0 3, Williams 3-6 2-2 10, Beverly 5-15 2-2 16, Robb 3-11 0-0 8, Blanton 1-7 4-4 6, Lewis 3-12 4-4 11, Cruickshank 4-7 0-0 8, Wardy 3-3 0-0 6, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-71 12-12 68.
SOUTHERN CAL (8-0)
Agbonkpolo 5-11 1-3 12, Goodwin 6-6 2-6 14, Mobley 8-10 2-2 23, Ellis 0-10 0-0 0, Peterson 6-11 1-1 15, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Morgan 4-4 0-0 8, Dixon-Waters 2-3 1-1 6, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-59 7-13 80.
Halftime_Southern Cal 41-25. 3-Point Goals_E. Kentucky 10-39 (Beverly 4-9, Williams 2-4, Robb 2-9, Moreno 1-5, Lewis 1-6, Blanton 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Cruickshank 0-3), Southern Cal 9-25 (Mobley 5-6, Peterson 2-5, Dixon-Waters 1-2, Agbonkpolo 1-5, Ellis 0-7). Rebounds_E. Kentucky 31 (Lewis 6), Southern Cal 42 (Mobley 13). Assists_E. Kentucky 12 (Beverly 4), Southern Cal 23 (Agbonkpolo, Mobley, Ellis 5). Total Fouls_E. Kentucky 14, Southern Cal 13.
