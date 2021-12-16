No. 17 Georgia 82, No. 2 NC State 80, OT

GEORGIA (9-1)

Isaacs 1-4 0-0 2, Staiti 8-14 2-4 21, Barker 6-15 0-0 16, Coombs 4-9 0-0 8, Morrison 5-15 9-12 20, Bates 1-3 0-0 2, Nicholson 1-1 0-0 2, Chapman 1-2 0-0 2, Hollingshead 4-4 1-2 9, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-68 12-18 82

NC STATE (10-2)

Jones 3-12 2-4 9, Cunane 8-14 4-7 20, Brown-Turner 3-6 0-0 6, Crutchfield 4-5 2-2 10, Perez 5-8 0-0 13, Boyd 1-1 0-0 2, Hobby 1-6 0-0 2, Johnson 7-12 0-0 17, Hart 0-1 1-2 1, James 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-66 9-15 80

Georgia 20 20 11 24 7 — 82 NC State 20 8 24 23 5 — 80

3-Point Goals_Georgia 8-18 (Staiti 3-7, Barker 4-7, Morrison 1-4), NC State 7-18 (Jones 1-6, Brown-Turner 0-1, Crutchfield 0-1, Perez 3-5, Hobby 0-1, Johnson 3-3, James 0-1). Assists_Georgia 16 (Morrison 6), NC State 11 (Jones 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia 40 (Barker 4-8), NC State 38 (Cunane 2-5). Total Fouls_Georgia 18, NC State 16. Technical Fouls_Georgia Bates 1, NC State Boyd 1, Team 1. A_4,012.

