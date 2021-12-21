No. 17 Georgia Tech 78, Boston U. 49

BOSTON U. (4-7)

Durant 2-5 1-2 5, Weimar 3-8 4-4 10, Esposito 5-11 0-0 10, Giannaros 1-3 0-0 2, Pina 0-6 0-0 0, Childs 0-2 3-4 3, Tibbitt 3-4 0-0 7, Larnard 2-4 2-2 8, Beneventine 0-1 0-0 0, Davenport 1-2 2-2 4, Mingo 0-6 0-2 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-52 12-16 49

GEORGIA TECH (10-2)

Cubaj 6-12 0-2 12, Strautmane 3-6 0-0 9, Hermosa 3-5 2-2 8, Lahtinen 2-4 4-5 9, Love 7-10 3-5 19, Wone Aranaz 3-4 0-0 6, Bates 2-9 0-0 5, Bulane 3-9 2-2 9, Carter 0-3 0-0 0, Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Harrison 0-0 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-64 12-18 78

Boston U. 11 11 6 21 — 49 Georgia Tech 16 22 27 13 — 78

3-Point Goals_Boston U. 3-16 (Esposito 0-2, Giannaros 0-2, Pina 0-4, Childs 0-1, Tibbitt 1-2, Larnard 2-2, Davenport 0-1, Mingo 0-2), Georgia Tech 8-25 (Strautmane 3-4, Lahtinen 1-1, Love 2-4, Bates 1-8, Bulane 1-5, Carter 0-1, Clark 0-2). Assists_Boston U. 8 (Tibbitt 2), Georgia Tech 19 (Lahtinen 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston U. 26 (Davenport 2-4), Georgia Tech 44 (Cubaj 5-14). Total Fouls_Boston U. 15, Georgia Tech 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,443.

