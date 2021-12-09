No. 17 Iowa St. 73, Iowa 53

IOWA (7-3)
P.McCaffery 2-9 2-2 7, Ke.Murray 4-17 0-0 9, Rebraca 2-3 3-4 7, Bohannon 4-12 6-6 17, Toussaint 0-1 0-0 0, Perkins 3-10 3-3 9, Kr.Murray 2-6 0-0 4, Ulis 0-2 0-0 0, C.McCaffery 0-0 0-0 0, Sandfort 0-3 0-0 0, Ogundele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-63 14-15 53.
IOWA ST. (9-0)
Conditt 2-4 0-0 4, Brockington 11-14 4-6 29, Hunter 4-13 2-2 11, Kalscheur 3-15 2-2 8, Enaruna 2-3 1-2 6, Kunc 2-5 2-3 7, Grill 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 2-5 0-0 6, Jones 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 27-62 11-17 73.
Halftime_Iowa St. 38-26. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 5-27 (Bohannon 3-8, P.McCaffery 1-5, Ke.Murray 1-6, Sandfort 0-2, Kr.Murray 0-3, Perkins 0-3), Iowa St. 8-24 (Brockington 3-5, Jackson 2-4, Enaruna 1-1, Kunc 1-4, Hunter 1-5, Grill 0-1, Kalscheur 0-4). Rebounds_Iowa 28 (Ke.Murray 7), Iowa St. 43 (Brockington 10). Assists_Iowa 10 (Ulis 4), Iowa St. 18 (Hunter 6). Total Fouls_Iowa 18, Iowa St. 16. A_14,267 (14,384).
