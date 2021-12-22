No. 17 LSU 95, Lipscomb 60

LIPSCOMB (6-7)

Hazen 2-3 3-4 7, Ognacevic 4-10 4-4 12, Jones 1-6 0-0 2, Murr 2-5 4-6 8, Pruitt 2-6 0-0 6, Johnson 3-6 0-0 8, Coleman 2-3 0-0 6, Clark 1-4 0-1 2, Benham 3-5 0-0 9, Asman 0-2 0-0 0, Shulman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 11-15 60.

LSU (12-0)

Days 8-12 0-0 21, Wilkinson 5-7 0-0 11, Reid 5-10 0-1 12, Murray 5-8 2-3 13, Pinson 7-13 0-0 17, Gaines 6-12 1-2 13, Fudge 4-9 0-4 8, Ezewiro 0-3 0-0 0, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Egemo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-75 3-10 95.

Halftime_LSU 48-24. 3-Point Goals_Lipscomb 9-30 (Benham 3-4, Coleman 2-3, Johnson 2-3, Pruitt 2-5, Clark 0-1, Hazen 0-1, Shulman 0-1, Asman 0-2, Murr 0-3, Ognacevic 0-3, Jones 0-4), LSU 12-22 (Days 5-8, Pinson 3-6, Reid 2-2, Wilkinson 1-1, Murray 1-3, Gaines 0-2). Rebounds_Lipscomb 26 (Ognacevic 7), LSU 41 (Reid 9). Assists_Lipscomb 12 (Johnson 3), LSU 20 (Gaines 6). Total Fouls_Lipscomb 12, LSU 17.

